East quarterback Daeonte Mitchell, is up and coming star of City League

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The East Blue Aces are 3-3 this season, and in their three wins, they have totaled at least 50 points in each one. Led by sophomore quarterback Daeonte Mitchell.

Last Friday night, the Blue Aces defeated Garden City 50-7, Mitchell threw for 275 yards with three touchdown passes on 17 of 22 attempts, and rushed for a touchdown.

The sophomore is gaining more confidence than he had last season.

“Basically reading a defense, that was the biggest thing reading a defense and being more confident and believing in my team,” said Mitchell. “Once we come together as a team, oh yeah, it’s dangerous.”

Mitchell’s coach Ene Akpan noticed growth in his young quarterback each week.

“Some of his critics are hard on him, and they forget that he’s a sophomore,” said Akpan. “Some of the things that he’s doing for a sophomore does amaze me, but he’s getting better and better every week.”

The Blue Aces will play against North on Friday.