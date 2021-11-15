Eck era starts at Kapaun High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Winter high school sports were allowed to start practice on Monday across Kansas, and with that, the Steve Eck era started at Kapaun High School.

Eck is a Kansas basketball coaching legend. He’s won titles at the high school and collegiate level. Most recently, at Hutchinson Community College. He won over 300 games and a National Championship in 2017 during his 12 seasons with the Blue Dragons.

Eck has coached and won at the high school level. He won multiple state titles at South High School between 1988-1996.

Now, his coaching ability is at Kapaun High School.

“I’ve been in it for 25 years. I taught public schools for 19 and college for 25. I got tired of getting home at three or four in the morning from road trips from basketball games and recruiting,” Eck said. He’s excited for the atmosphere high school games provide. “Just the student sections and excitement of the high school level,” said Eck.