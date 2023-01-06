WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school basketball is back in action on Friday night. Here are the scores from each game. Stay tuned to KSN News at 10 for the highlights.
Girls basketball scores
Andale 55, Rose Hill 9
Anderson County 55, Wellsville 34
Andover 56, Goddard 26
Basehor-Linwood 47, KC Turner 12
Berean Academy 53, Hutchinson Trinity 25
Bluestem 36, West Elk 33
Central Plains 60, Macksville 40
Chanute 49, Pittsburg 39
Cheney 42, Garden Plain 31
Conway Springs 42, Chaparral 37
El Dorado 40, Wichita Collegiate 35
Elkhart 45, Sublette 36
Emporia 51, Topeka 40
Flinthills 34, Wichita Classical 27
Garden City 54, Great Bend 47
Highland Park 56, Atchison 40
Hoisington 54, Beloit 19
Iola 56, Osawatomie 22
Jackson Heights 76, McLouth 41
KC Christian 40, Cair Paravel 26
Lakeside 71, Pike Valley 43
Lawrence 66, SM Northwest 41
Liberal 59, Hays 50
Manhattan 47, Junction City 25
Nickerson 53, Kingman 41
Northern Valley 49, Greeley County 46
Norton 55, Stockton 16
Olathe West 65, Olathe North 42
Olpe 53, Hartford 20
Onaga 39, Flint Hills Christian 35
Ottawa 49, Tonganoxie 20
Phillipsburg 74, Russell 28
Remington 66, Ell-Saline 35
Riverton 25, Caney Valley 23
Salina South 36, Newton 30
Scott City 45, Hugoton 42
Shawnee Heights 49, Lansing 23
Silver Lake 59, Rock Creek 30
St. Francis 38, Idalia, Colo. 37
St. John 56, Ness City 48
Trego 60, Hill City 23
Wellington 56, Clearwater 34
Wichita Bishop Carroll 74, Wichita Northwest 43
Boys basketball scores
Basehor-Linwood 60, KC Turner 41
Beloit 62, Hoisington 30
Cheney 52, Garden Plain 51
Ell-Saline 60, Remington 57
Highland Park 66, Atchison 47
Hugoton 80, Scott City 46
Jayhawk Linn def. Chetopa, forfeit
Junction City 53, Manhattan 46
Kingman 75, Nickerson 46
Lawrence Free State 64, Gardner-Edgerton 37
McPherson 48, Circle 22
Metro Academy 63, Nevada, Mo. 43
Ottawa 51, Tonganoxie 48
Phillipsburg 53, Russell 47
Shawnee Heights 76, Lansing 50
South Haven 60, Gobles, Mich. 4
Topeka 59, Emporia 69
Wichita Collegiate 77, El Dorado 53
Wichita Northwest 38, Wichita Bishop Carroll 31