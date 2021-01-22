Friday’s KSHSAA basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Deerfield 62, Rolla 43
Elyria Christian 41, Marion 29
Girard 77, Neodesha 43
Jefferson North 51, Atchison County 25
Lawrence Free State 60, SM East 47
Logan/Palco 71, Lakeside 49
Madison/Hamilton 61, Hartford 22
Nevada, Mo. 58, Fort Scott 30
Northern Valley 82, Weskan 33
Perry-Lecompton 71, Pleasant Ridge 65
Baldwin Invitational Tournament=
Augusta 66, KC Bishop Ward 37
Basehor-Linwood Tournament=
Fifth Place
Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 42, Washburn Rural 39
First Place
BV Northwest 68, Basehor-Linwood 43
Third Place
Olathe West 57, KC Piper 48
Chanute Tournament
Semifinal
SM South 63, Emporia 36
Chaparral Tournament
Pool A
Mulvane 55, Circle 31
Colby Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Goodland 53, Ulysses 47
Semifinal
Colby 55, Beloit 41
Hays 64, Garden City 42
Halstead Tournament
Semifinal
Cheney 65, Minneapolis 26
Hi-Plains League Tournament
Semifinal
Lakin 63, Sublette 30
Southwestern Hts. 46, Syracuse 43
Hillsboro Tournament
Hesston 66, Eureka 28
Republic County 52, Remington 46, 2OT
Hoisington Tournament
Semifinal
Hoisington 50, Ellsworth 46
MCL Tournament
Semifinal
Hoxie 69, Hays-TMP-Marian 58
Trego 56, Ellis 50
NWKL Tournament
Semifinal
Quinter 52, Greeley County 40
Salina Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Salina Central 47, Wichita South 43
Semifinal
Andover 80, Buhler 56
St. John Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Macksville 56, Central Plains 51
Sterling Invitational Tournament
Fifth Place
Southeast Saline 56, Scott City 16
Seventh Place
Smoky Valley 60, Kingman 49
Third Place
Lyons 41, Sterling 27
Topeka Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Topeka West 67, Highland Park 57
Semifinal
Lansing 72, Wichita East 58
TVL Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Doniphan West 47, Onaga 26
Semifinal
Clifton-Clyde def. Centralia, forfeit
Valley Center Invitational
Maize 53, Wichita Heights 47
Valley Center Tournament
Wichita Northwest 84, Wichita North 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hillsboro vs. Riley County, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andale 45, Wellington 37
Andover Central 61, Hutchinson 27
Bluestem 35, Bennington 32
Burlingame 50, Cair Paravel 23
Cheney 65, Minneapolis 26
Fredonia 44, Chetopa 31
Heritage Christian 45, Oswego 35
Hiawatha 50, Rossville 46
Madison/Hamilton 45, Hartford 40
Osawatomie 55, Pleasanton 35
Sedan 39, West Elk 26
Solomon 52, Rural Vista 19
Topeka Seaman 48, Topeka West 45
Washburn Rural 58, Emporia 35
Colby Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hays 53, Osborne 28
Wichita Life Prep 57, Beloit 27
Semifinal
Garden City 54, Colby 53, OT
Hillsboro Tournament
Clay Center 51, Holcomb 19
Eureka 47, Hesston 33
Remington 49, Republic County 29
MCL Tournament
Semifinal
Norton 52, Phillipsburg 45
Smith Center 40, Hoxie 27
NWKL Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Dighton 57, Greeley County 39
Royal Valley Tournament
Santa Fe Trail 52, Chapman 39
Salina Invitational Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal
Buhler 35, Abilene 30
Semifinal
Liberal 43, Salina South 19
Salina Central 48, Andover 34
SPIAA Tournament
First Round
South Central 52, Minneola 31
St John Tournament
St. John 41, Reno County 25
Sterling Invitational Tournament
First Place Pool Play
Hugoton 65, Sterling 44
Fourth Place Pool Play
Chaparral 54, Hutchinson Trinity 52
Second Place Pool Play
Smoky Valley 32, Scott City 31
Third Place Pool Play
Southeast Saline 40, Kingman 26