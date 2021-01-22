Friday’s KSHSAA basketball Scores

High School

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
TRIPS KSHSAA Kansas State High School Activities Assocation_1556322638568.jpg.jpg

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Deerfield 62, Rolla 43

Elyria Christian 41, Marion 29

Girard 77, Neodesha 43

Jefferson North 51, Atchison County 25

Lawrence Free State 60, SM East 47

Logan/Palco 71, Lakeside 49

Madison/Hamilton 61, Hartford 22

Nevada, Mo. 58, Fort Scott 30

Northern Valley 82, Weskan 33

Perry-Lecompton 71, Pleasant Ridge 65

Baldwin Invitational Tournament=

Augusta 66, KC Bishop Ward 37

Basehor-Linwood Tournament=

Fifth Place

Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 42, Washburn Rural 39

First Place

BV Northwest 68, Basehor-Linwood 43

Third Place

Olathe West 57, KC Piper 48

Chanute Tournament

Semifinal

SM South 63, Emporia 36

Chaparral Tournament

Pool A

Mulvane 55, Circle 31

Colby Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Goodland 53, Ulysses 47

Semifinal

Colby 55, Beloit 41

Hays 64, Garden City 42

Halstead Tournament

Semifinal

Cheney 65, Minneapolis 26

Hi-Plains League Tournament

Semifinal

Lakin 63, Sublette 30

Southwestern Hts. 46, Syracuse 43

Hillsboro Tournament

Hesston 66, Eureka 28

Republic County 52, Remington 46, 2OT

Hoisington Tournament

Semifinal

Hoisington 50, Ellsworth 46

MCL Tournament

Semifinal

Hoxie 69, Hays-TMP-Marian 58

Trego 56, Ellis 50

NWKL Tournament

Semifinal

Quinter 52, Greeley County 40

Salina Invitational Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Salina Central 47, Wichita South 43

Semifinal

Andover 80, Buhler 56

St. John Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Macksville 56, Central Plains 51

Sterling Invitational Tournament

Fifth Place

Southeast Saline 56, Scott City 16

Seventh Place

Smoky Valley 60, Kingman 49

Third Place

Lyons 41, Sterling 27

Topeka Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Topeka West 67, Highland Park 57

Semifinal

Lansing 72, Wichita East 58

TVL Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Doniphan West 47, Onaga 26

Semifinal

Clifton-Clyde def. Centralia, forfeit

Valley Center Invitational

Maize 53, Wichita Heights 47

Valley Center Tournament

Wichita Northwest 84, Wichita North 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hillsboro vs. Riley County, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andale 45, Wellington 37

Andover Central 61, Hutchinson 27

Bluestem 35, Bennington 32

Burlingame 50, Cair Paravel 23

Cheney 65, Minneapolis 26

Fredonia 44, Chetopa 31

Heritage Christian 45, Oswego 35

Hiawatha 50, Rossville 46

Madison/Hamilton 45, Hartford 40

Osawatomie 55, Pleasanton 35

Sedan 39, West Elk 26

Solomon 52, Rural Vista 19

Topeka Seaman 48, Topeka West 45

Washburn Rural 58, Emporia 35

Colby Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hays 53, Osborne 28

Wichita Life Prep 57, Beloit 27

Semifinal

Garden City 54, Colby 53, OT

Hillsboro Tournament

Clay Center 51, Holcomb 19

Eureka 47, Hesston 33

Remington 49, Republic County 29

MCL Tournament

Semifinal

Norton 52, Phillipsburg 45

Smith Center 40, Hoxie 27

NWKL Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Dighton 57, Greeley County 39

Royal Valley Tournament

Santa Fe Trail 52, Chapman 39

Salina Invitational Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal

Buhler 35, Abilene 30

Semifinal

Liberal 43, Salina South 19

Salina Central 48, Andover 34

SPIAA Tournament

First Round

South Central 52, Minneola 31

St John Tournament

St. John 41, Reno County 25

Sterling Invitational Tournament

First Place Pool Play

Hugoton 65, Sterling 44

Fourth Place Pool Play

Chaparral 54, Hutchinson Trinity 52

Second Place Pool Play

Smoky Valley 32, Scott City 31

Third Place Pool Play

Southeast Saline 40, Kingman 26

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories