Friday’s KSHSAA basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Miege 73, St. James Academy 49

Buhler 42, Augusta 37

Circle 55, El Dorado 19

DeSoto 61, Basehor-Linwood 52

Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 65, KC Bishop Ward 45

Mulvane 61, Wellington 44

Oswego 56, Marmaton Valley 46

Topeka West 78, Topeka Hayden 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Salina South vs. Maize, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson County 49, Wellsville 44

Andover Central 85, Goddard 39

BV Southwest 43, Spring Hill 42, OT

Central Plains 74, Macksville 22

Cheney 69, Kingman 17

Chetopa 53, Jayhawk Linn 31

Circle 55, El Dorado 19

Clay Center 59, Chapman 33

Clearwater 58, Rose Hill 36

Clifton-Clyde 50, Axtell 28

Cunningham 59, Kinsley 19

Derby 45, Maize South 35

Dodge City 62, Colby 37

Ellinwood 51, Fairfield 36

Ellis 52, Smith Center 50

Emporia 40, Junction City 25

Garden City 50, Great Bend 44

Hays-TMP-Marian 60, Salina Sacred Heart 33

Hoisington 52, Beloit 28

Holcomb 77, Ulysses 35

Horton 35, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 34

Hugoton 58, Scott City 31

Jefferson West 53, Riverside 34

Lakeside 47, Pike Valley 17

Lansing 55, Shawnee Heights 43

Liberal 42, Hays 26

Logan 53, Northern Valley 28

Marysville 45, Abilene 26

McPherson 56, Winfield 31

Nemaha Central 37, Holton 32

Ness City 37, St. John 35

Nickerson 54, Larned 22

Norton 76, Stockton 27

Oakley 58, Plainville 28

Osawatomie 67, Iola 35

Phillipsburg 55, Russell 39

Pittsburg Colgan 45, Riverton 13

Republic County 34, Ellsworth 33

Salina Central 57, Andover 29

Sedan 58, Oxford 36

Southeast Saline 55, Minneapolis 30

Syracuse 54, Southwestern Hts. 36

Trego 60, Hill City 30

Wellington 57, Mulvane 33

West Elk 50, Bluestem 42

Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Kapaun Mount Carmel 36

Wichita Campus 47, Hutchinson 40

Wichita East 63, Wichita Northwest 26

