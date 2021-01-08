Friday’s KSHSAA basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Miege 73, St. James Academy 49
Buhler 42, Augusta 37
Circle 55, El Dorado 19
DeSoto 61, Basehor-Linwood 52
Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 65, KC Bishop Ward 45
Mulvane 61, Wellington 44
Oswego 56, Marmaton Valley 46
Topeka West 78, Topeka Hayden 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Salina South vs. Maize, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson County 49, Wellsville 44
Andover Central 85, Goddard 39
BV Southwest 43, Spring Hill 42, OT
Central Plains 74, Macksville 22
Cheney 69, Kingman 17
Chetopa 53, Jayhawk Linn 31
Clay Center 59, Chapman 33
Clearwater 58, Rose Hill 36
Clifton-Clyde 50, Axtell 28
Cunningham 59, Kinsley 19
Derby 45, Maize South 35
Dodge City 62, Colby 37
Ellinwood 51, Fairfield 36
Ellis 52, Smith Center 50
Emporia 40, Junction City 25
Garden City 50, Great Bend 44
Hays-TMP-Marian 60, Salina Sacred Heart 33
Hoisington 52, Beloit 28
Holcomb 77, Ulysses 35
Horton 35, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 34
Hugoton 58, Scott City 31
Jefferson West 53, Riverside 34
Lakeside 47, Pike Valley 17
Lansing 55, Shawnee Heights 43
Liberal 42, Hays 26
Logan 53, Northern Valley 28
Marysville 45, Abilene 26
McPherson 56, Winfield 31
Nemaha Central 37, Holton 32
Ness City 37, St. John 35
Nickerson 54, Larned 22
Norton 76, Stockton 27
Oakley 58, Plainville 28
Osawatomie 67, Iola 35
Phillipsburg 55, Russell 39
Pittsburg Colgan 45, Riverton 13
Republic County 34, Ellsworth 33
Salina Central 57, Andover 29
Sedan 58, Oxford 36
Southeast Saline 55, Minneapolis 30
Syracuse 54, Southwestern Hts. 36
Trego 60, Hill City 30
Wellington 57, Mulvane 33
West Elk 50, Bluestem 42
Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Kapaun Mount Carmel 36
Wichita Campus 47, Hutchinson 40
Wichita East 63, Wichita Northwest 26