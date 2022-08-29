GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Buffaloes are looking to keep the momentum from being able to finish above .500 last season.

Buffs’ Head Coach, Brian Hill, explained, “Just the continued improvement we need to make throughout the year. Gain some confidence from week one and all the way through the rest of the season, and I think we have a chance to do that.”

The team lost quite a few seniors, but there’s a lot of talent on this year’s team.

“We can’t play our best football at the beginning of the year,” said Senior Quarterback Caleb Wiese. “We’ve got to make sure we’re just as excited to play and go out for practice in November as we are for the first practice in August. We’ve just got to keep up the intensity and not get tired of working and continuing to practice.”

When speaking with a few of their seniors, it’s obvious they believe they have what it takes to make some waves at the 6A level.

“I feel like we’re farther ahead this season,” added Senior Receiver Jerry Arteaga. “We have a lot more speed than we did last year, but we got to bring up the intensity because we lost a lot of size with losing our seniors from last year.”

Garden City operates one of the most run-heavy offenses at the high school level, the Flexbone. They won’t be throwing it a whole lot. Instead, they are planning on running it right at their opponents.

“You always have things to improve on,” said Wiese. “But I feel like we’re a lot farther ahead, especially on the offensive side of the ball, than we were last year.”

Coach Hill has been with Garden City for nearly 15 years, and he says he’s excited to get this year underway, “I think we’ve made some great strides in the first two weeks. We’re really happy with what we’ve done. We’ve had some great leadership on our team, some guys that have played a lot of football, and I think it’s kind of shown through the last two weeks.”