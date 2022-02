WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The high school girls wrestling season wrapped up Thursday with state titles to show for it.

To view 6A/5A results, click here.

To view 4A/1A results, click here.

The boys wrestling state tournament starts Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Park City, Salina, and Hays. For more information on the boys state tournament, click here.