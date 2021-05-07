Goddard-Eisenhower girls soccer dominates on both sides of the ball

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – With a vengeance — that’s how Goddard-Eisenhower girls soccer returned from a two-year hiatus.

“After we get one, we just start racking them up, and we can’t miss the goal after that,” said junior Jayda Wyatt on the team’s offensive prowess.

The Tigers have scored a league-leading 76 goals on the season – and counting.

“This team is very experienced and they’re very fast,” said head coach Brandon Sommer. “They’re really skilled and they’re really good with the ball. They talk, they’re not afraid to make things happen, they’re not afraid to make mistakes and they cover for each other. They’re just an excellent team… probably one of the best that I’ve ever coached.”

The offense isn’t the only thing working for Eisenhower. Defensively, they’ve only given up four goals on the season, pitching 12 shutouts.

“You know sometimes it gets pretty boring because they are really good,” admitted junior goalie Kellie Hosford. “It keeps me not too busy, which is nice. I kind of appreciate it sometimes.”

Despite their dominance on both sides of the ball, the girls know better than to get complacent. “I think it’s kind of scary being that confident, but we can pull it off pretty well,” said senior Hannah Schaffer. “While we’re confident in what we do, we take every game seriously,” said Sommer. “We know we have a lot to prove.”

As defending league champions, Eisenhower is used to having a target on its back: “Every team shows up knowing they’re going to be facing us, and how we’re positioned. They’re going to give us their best game of the year,” said Sommer.

It only serves as motivation as the one-loss team looks forward to making a deep run in the postseason.

“I feel like we’re going to go to state this year,” said Wyatt. “We just need to recover after our last game and keep pushing forward and playing our best each game.”