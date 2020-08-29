Halstead football backfield set to impress

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re a fan of watching teams run the football, look no further than Halstead High School.

The Dragons only lost one game last season. Since then, they have lost valuable pieces in their backfield including Scott Grider, Aric Propst and Brian Casey.

Even so, they will look to build upon last year’s explosive, run-heavy attack that averaged over 300 yards per game.

While the playbook will remain the same in 2020 under a new face at center in senior quarterback Cameron Kohr, head coach Jason Grider says that his season has a different feel to it amid pandemic.

“We’re not talking much about it, this could be taken away,” said Grider. “We’re trying to stay as positive as we can, get after it, and focus on what we can control, and what we can control is coming out here and busting our tail.”

The team is thankful for the opportunity to compete.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement going into this year,” said Grider. especially with these poor guys, with the social distancing and everything, being locked down all summer… it’s just got a different feel.”

Halstead will open their season on the road at Smoky Valley High School in Lindsborg on Friday, Sept. 4.