HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the top high school football players in Kansas for the 2022 class, Jaren Kanak of Hays announced his commitment to Oklahoma on social media Wednesday night.

Kanak is considered a four-star linebacker that was originally committed to Clemson.

Kanak will play for Salina native, Brent Venables, the new head coach of the Sooners. Venables was the defensive coordinator at Clemson from 2018-21. He replaces Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.