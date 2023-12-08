BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Atchison 57, Eudora 46

BV Northwest 45, Kickapoo, Mo. 36

BV Southwest 46, Olathe Northwest 45

Bishop Seabury 74, Veritas Christian 18

Bluestem 64, Yates Center 28

Clifton-Clyde 70, Rural Vista 22

Ellinwood 66, Kiowa County 46

Emporia 47, Spring Hill 35

Fort Scott 38, Perry-Lecompton 36, OT

Frontier, Mo. 34, Kansas Deaf 15

Golden City, Mo. 57, St Paul 29

Hesston 48, Garden Plain 26

Hillsboro 60, Lyons 45

Hoisington 45, Ellis 21

Hoxie 47, Oakley 27

Hutchinson Trinity 49, El Dorado 47

Iola 62, Kansas City Christian 43

Madison 36, Arma-Northeast 28

Medicine Lodge 72, Pratt Skyline 56

Moundridge 52, Inman 25

Mulvane 60, Independence 40

Norton 66, Burlington 58, OT

Oswego 65, Chetopa 26

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 50, Lawrence Free State 34

Plainville 47, Smith Center 35

Rose Hill 61, Nickerson 38

SM East 55, Washburn Rural 50

Santa Fe Trail 64, Osage City 43

Scott City 63, Coronado, Colo. 44

Sedan 56, Howard West Elk 42

Stafford 44, Lincoln 39

Topeka Cair Paravel 48, Mission Valley 40

Topeka Hayden 69, Wichita Trinity 53

Ulysses 52, McCook, Neb. 50

Wabaunsee 73, Northern Heights 29

Wellington 48, Pratt 36

Wellsville 64, Paola 34

West Franklin 62, Heritage Christian 54

Wichita Collegiate 56, Labette County 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

BV North 75, Carthage, Mo. 21

Bluestem 59, Yates Center 14

Burlington, Colo. 50, Ulysses 38

Circle 55, Parsons 39

Clifton-Clyde 68, Rural Vista 24

Colby 55, Lakin 28

Emporia 48, Wichita Trinity 10

Eudora 47, Atchison 27

Flinthills 41, Fairfield 24

Fort Scott 63, Perry-Lecompton 27

Garden City 54, Altus, Okla. 35

Goodland 55, Wray, Colo. 30

Great Bend 42, Conway Springs 35

Heritage Christian 54, West Franklin 17

Hesston 58, Garden Plain 25

Hillsboro 51, Lyons 8

Howard West Elk 52, Sedan 25

Hoxie 62, Oakley 38

Hutchinson Trinity 46, El Dorado 38

Independence 34, Mulvane 33

Kinsley 29, Reno County 20

Kiowa County 55, Ellinwood 44

Labette County 51, Wichita Collegiate 29

Lebo 46, Iola 22

Madison 55, Arma-Northeast 29

McCook, Neb. 44, Norton 30

Medicine Lodge 52, Pratt Skyline 27

Minneapolis 48, Bennington 12

Moundridge 57, Inman 49

Neodesha 61, Cherryvale 45

Paola 51, Wellsville 39

Pittsburg St Mary’s-Colgan 89, Oswego 13

Scott City 49, Lamar, Colo. 21

Smith Center 65, Ellsworth 60

Topeka Hayden 48, Spring Hill 30

Uniontown 38, Erie 31

Wabaunsee 57, Northern Heights 12

Wellington 55, Pratt 26

Wichita Sunrise 50, Haven 46