BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Atchison 57, Eudora 46
BV Northwest 45, Kickapoo, Mo. 36
BV Southwest 46, Olathe Northwest 45
Bishop Seabury 74, Veritas Christian 18
Bluestem 64, Yates Center 28
Clifton-Clyde 70, Rural Vista 22
Ellinwood 66, Kiowa County 46
Emporia 47, Spring Hill 35
Fort Scott 38, Perry-Lecompton 36, OT
Frontier, Mo. 34, Kansas Deaf 15
Golden City, Mo. 57, St Paul 29
Hesston 48, Garden Plain 26
Hillsboro 60, Lyons 45
Hoisington 45, Ellis 21
Hoxie 47, Oakley 27
Hutchinson Trinity 49, El Dorado 47
Iola 62, Kansas City Christian 43
Madison 36, Arma-Northeast 28
Medicine Lodge 72, Pratt Skyline 56
Moundridge 52, Inman 25
Mulvane 60, Independence 40
Norton 66, Burlington 58, OT
Oswego 65, Chetopa 26
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 50, Lawrence Free State 34
Plainville 47, Smith Center 35
Rose Hill 61, Nickerson 38
SM East 55, Washburn Rural 50
Santa Fe Trail 64, Osage City 43
Scott City 63, Coronado, Colo. 44
Sedan 56, Howard West Elk 42
Stafford 44, Lincoln 39
Topeka Cair Paravel 48, Mission Valley 40
Topeka Hayden 69, Wichita Trinity 53
Ulysses 52, McCook, Neb. 50
Wabaunsee 73, Northern Heights 29
Wellington 48, Pratt 36
Wellsville 64, Paola 34
West Franklin 62, Heritage Christian 54
Wichita Collegiate 56, Labette County 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
BV North 75, Carthage, Mo. 21
Bluestem 59, Yates Center 14
Burlington, Colo. 50, Ulysses 38
Circle 55, Parsons 39
Clifton-Clyde 68, Rural Vista 24
Colby 55, Lakin 28
Emporia 48, Wichita Trinity 10
Eudora 47, Atchison 27
Flinthills 41, Fairfield 24
Fort Scott 63, Perry-Lecompton 27
Garden City 54, Altus, Okla. 35
Goodland 55, Wray, Colo. 30
Great Bend 42, Conway Springs 35
Heritage Christian 54, West Franklin 17
Hesston 58, Garden Plain 25
Hillsboro 51, Lyons 8
Howard West Elk 52, Sedan 25
Hoxie 62, Oakley 38
Hutchinson Trinity 46, El Dorado 38
Independence 34, Mulvane 33
Kinsley 29, Reno County 20
Kiowa County 55, Ellinwood 44
Labette County 51, Wichita Collegiate 29
Lebo 46, Iola 22
Madison 55, Arma-Northeast 29
McCook, Neb. 44, Norton 30
Medicine Lodge 52, Pratt Skyline 27
Minneapolis 48, Bennington 12
Moundridge 57, Inman 49
Neodesha 61, Cherryvale 45
Paola 51, Wellsville 39
Pittsburg St Mary’s-Colgan 89, Oswego 13
Scott City 49, Lamar, Colo. 21
Smith Center 65, Ellsworth 60
Topeka Hayden 48, Spring Hill 30
Uniontown 38, Erie 31
Wabaunsee 57, Northern Heights 12
Wellington 55, Pratt 26
Wichita Sunrise 50, Haven 46