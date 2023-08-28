ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Central High School has been a powerhouse program with head coach Derek Tuttle over the last few years. After taking home the 4A state championship in 2021, the Jaguars regressed slightly last season with a third-round playoff loss to Wamego. It’s something the team’s leaders want to see change this year.

“We practice all the time, and everybody here has the same mindset. We want to win,” said senior linebacker Kaden Seibel. “That’s just a mindset that if we keep having, we’ll be pretty good.”

That was mainly due to an influx of young players who now have a ton of experience as they enter this upcoming season.

“A lot of these guys have to learn the schemes,” explained Tuttle. “But, they also have to learn how to play at a high level and play fast and play hard for 48 minutes. So that’s challenging for those kids as they grow up through high school.”

Now, the team is prepared for whatever is thrown their way, and they’re on the pursuit of once again climbing the 4A ranks and ending as the top dog in their class.

“We have so much talent on this team,” added senior defensive end Kyle Newsom, “and so many players that have been playing their whole lives that that year of experience with those players really helped and just showed us what a team can do together if they come together.”