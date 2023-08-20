ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City football is heading into its first season under the leadership of head coach Chet Pobolish. He says he is excited to be a part of the Bulldogs program.

“One of my best friends was the head coach here, and they played for the state championship in 2020. I saw the community and how resilient they were and decided I wanted to be a part of it, and things fell this way, so I’m blessed to be here,” said Pobolish.

The team spent the last five seasons under the leadership of Jon Wiemers. Last year, they made it to the regional round of playoffs against McPherson.

Pobolish says the team already has a strong culture. He is looking to enhance their brotherhood to get them working better together.

“Make sure when we play each week, each and every team we play understands the type of ball that we’re going to play. You’re going to see a team that’s physically tough, that’s mentally tough, and a team that loves to play the game,” he explained.

The Bulldogs will have a lot of seniors on the field, but there are a decent amount of underclassmen expected to play, including their starting quarterback. Many of the athletes say they’re ready to put the pieces together and make the year one to remember.

“This year, we’re all in. Having each other’s back and going out there and rushing, pounding the ball, catching the ball, getting good yards, and just loving each other and winning the game and looking up in the stadium after and looking at the fans and just knowing we did good,” said senior tight end and outside linebacker Hayden Lucas.

“A lot of the stuff we’ve been working on for the last few years are being really amplified in what we are doing this year. We’re very open to changes, adversity as our team has seen in the past few years, but of course, we’re always overcoming all of that,” said senior lineman David Metzinger.

Ark City will open their season on Fri, Sept. 1 against Winfield. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The rest of their season schedule is as follows: