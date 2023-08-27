AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Week one of high school football is quickly approaching, and the Augusta Orioles are ready to take a step forward with a much more experienced roster.

Head coach Jason Filbeck enters his 10th season with the program.

Like many teams, Augusta dealt with injuries last season that forced underclassmen to step up. The Orioles finished the season with a 2-7 record.

“We all hated how last year was,” said senior quarterback Gavin Kiser. “We went 2-7 and didn’t have fun, so we are really looking forward to getting some wins on the board to support this hometown and show them what we have.”

This year’s senior class, led by Gavin Kiser and Jeremiah Schaefer, is determined to change the program’s direction.

“We have to be prepared. We have to lock in, know our plays, and execute them when it’s time to play,” said Schaefer.

Despite the struggles from last season, coach Filbeck says the message remains the same.

“What can you work on to make yourself a better version of yourself today and going forward.”

Augusta opens the season against Chanute on Friday, Sept. 1, at Chanute High School. The rest of their season schedule is as follows: