BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) – Buhler High School’s football program is looking for significant improvement in the upcoming season.

The 2022 football season for the Crusaders was far from ideal. The team finished 4-5 with a 13-32 loss against Arkansas City in Week 9. It was their first losing season ever under the leadership of head coach Steve Warner.

“It’s meant a lot to the kids. They’ve worked very hard, and they don’t want to have another losing season,” said Warner. “They want to come out successful. We’re used to a lot of success here.”

A big reason for their struggle last year was the number of injuries. Warner says they were down six starters during the season.

With the big names out of the game, many young players were called on to help the team. Now, those newbies are returning juniors. Their experience is expected to help the guys get back on their winning streak this fall.

“What’s nice is we’ve got a good group of seniors that are leading very well. But also, the juniors that played last year, they’re being leaders, and they know what it takes, and they’re helping too. So, to me, we just have a huge group of leaders that are all working together for the common goal, and that’s winning,” said Warner.

Junior guard and tackle Bodey Redenbaugh injured his meniscus in the first game of last season. He is now back on the field, leading his teammates.

“We need to come together as a team. We need leadership as a team. We always need followers to follow a leader,” said Redenbaugh.

Senior tackle and defensive end Blake Hageman says success starts with how the team works every day.

“Honestly, practicing harder. Practicing way harder, practicing like we play, giving each other looks on what the defense is like so we can counter it and do really good, “said Hageman.

Buhler opens their season Au. 29 against Mulvane. Kickoff time is still to be determined. The rest of their season schedule is as follows: