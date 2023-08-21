WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Goddard-Eisenhower head coach Darrin Fisher and company are focused on finishing strong week to week. Last year, the team went 3-6 but actually had a lead in the fourth quarter of nearly every single game. Five of their six losses last season came by a combined 15 points.

“If you look at yards per game or literally any stat, we were leading heading into the fourth quarter. Once again, I think that kind of goes back to platooning those guys and making sure everyone is staying fresh,” Fisher said.

That’s why one of the ways they are doing that is not having players on the field for both offense and defense so they’ll be able to conserve their energy for the game’s most important moments.

“We had guys playing both ways, and they would get really tired,” said senior linebacker Mac McDonald. “Then, toward the end of the games, begin to gas out. Other teams would make some plays, and it just didn’t really work out.”

Fisher believes that experience from a year ago will pay dividends for the Tigers this season.

“They know those heartbreaks from last year,” added Fisher, “and that pain they felt just being so close and having our chances to win football games and make a run in the playoffs. And I think that desire to win is going to set us over the top.”