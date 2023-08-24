HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson football is back on the field for the upcoming season. The team is building off their strong presence in 2022.

This is the team’s fourth year under head coach Mike Vernon. Last year, he led the Salthawks to an 8-3 overall record. That was a significant improvement from their 4-5 season in 2021.

The team finished the 2022 season 4-2 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League before losing in round three of the Class 5A Playoffs.

Returning seniors are hungry to make it even further in their final year.

“A lot of guys have stepped up and just been able to do their jobs. Our O-line looks great. They look pretty good. They’re creating holes for the running backs and the quarterbacks, so I think that will be great,” said senior running back Zion Burgess.

Senior defensive end Mason Jones says there are a lot of little details the team needs to pay attention to.

“We just got to play more as a team, we got to communicate more and just flow to the ball more on defense. Offense, we got to score more points, be more aggressive on that side of the ball, get the business taken care of,” said Jones.

Coach Vernon says the players are ready to take on the challenge. But he says the main goal is consistent improvement.

“Throughout the whole practice and program, there’s competition right now. And so, they’re stepping up to it. We’ll see what happens. I don’t want to put anything out there more than we should. I just want to get out there every day and be the best possible version of our team,” said Vernon.

The Salthawks open their season on Sept. 1 against Eisenhower. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The rest of their season schedule is as follows: