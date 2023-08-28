WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After going 10-2 in 2021, the Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders have finished with back-to-back 5-5 records, and each of the past three years has ended at the hands of the Maize Eagles in the playoffs.

“They were a little disappointed like I was. Some of our losses last night were very, very close games, and we know we need to win the close games in order to have the season we want to have,” explained Head Coach Weston Schartz.

This season, the Crusaders tout one of the best running backs in the area, Omari Elias.

“I think what we learned is that it starts with the preparation. That’s what translates,” says Elias. “That’s why we’re making things more intense now. You hope to be able to finish those close games and get over the hump in those games that you let get away from you the year before.”

Kapaun has not reached the state championship game since 1987, when the playoffs were three rounds. Now, they will need to win four win-or-go-home matchups just to reach the State Championship. But this is a team with enough talent to make that deep playoff run.

“We need to make sure we finish every drill, every sprint, everything we do because we didn’t finish last year,” added Schartz. “We were up late on several teams in the 4th quarter, and we gave up some leads. We don’t want that to happen again.”