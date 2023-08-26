MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mulvane Wildcats have experienced some up-and-down seasons over the past few years.

Mulvane went 1-7 in 2020.

In 2021, the program saw a complete turnaround with the Wildcats beating McPherson in the Regional Championship. Mulvane then faced Buhler in the Sectional round of playoffs but fell short 7-0 to close out the season at 8-2.

The program, however, took a step back last season. Mulvane finished 2-7.

“We are trying to come together,” said senior lineman Tucker Hargrove. “Last year we didn’t have that and we didn’t have the season we wanted, but this year we are trying to do that, and as a senior leader, I am trying to bring everyone together.”

This year’s squad is led by 14 seniors. Head coach Daniel Myears is counting on all of them to step up and lead this team to a winning season.

“Are they going to step up? Or are they going to step into the shadow? Because we preach to these guys that we want this to be a player-driven team, not a coach-driven team so when it gets real, the cream rises to the crop,” explained Myears.

Mulvane opens the season at home against Coffeyville-Field Kindley on Friday, Sept. 1. The rest of their schedule is as follows: