SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Central Mustangs have had a couple of seasons of consistent success under head coach Mark Sandbo.

The team has only lost three games each of the past two seasons.

However, the Mustangs have not made a deep playoff run, with back-to-back second-round losses. Central came up short in a 40-35 loss to great bend just last season.

“Our kids understand that we’ve lost some pieces to the puzzle that are going to be tough to replace,” explained coach Sandbo. “We lost 10 seniors last year, and I would say all contributed heavily. But this is a large senior class for us since we’ve been here the last five years, and they are excited. They have a high goal.”

This new senior class has a lot of experience under their belt. They are led by senior quarterback Gunnar Gross, who led the Mustangs to an 8-3 season.

“We have a lot of guys bought in. A lot of guys that can step up when we need to. Everybody has been putting in the work,” said Gross.

As for the defensive side of the ball, senior safety Dez Gibson takes pride in the culture Central has instilled. He says the intensity of practice goes both ways.

“We call ourselves sharks because we like to be that predator on the field. Our culture on the defensive side is unmatched. We feed off each other in practice. We’re talking to the offense and saying stuff, but we know at the end of the day, it’s all love, and that’s how we feed off each other,” said Gibson.

Salina Central opens the season with cross-town rival Salina South on Friday, Sept. 1, at home. The rest of the schedule is as follows: