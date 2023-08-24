VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — After first-round playoff losses in each of head coach Scott L’Ecuyer’s first four seasons, the Valley Center Hornets were able to break through and get that much-needed postseason win.

“Last year, when we ran into some games like the Andover Central game and the Hays game, we ran into some teams that had been there,” explained L’Ecuyer. “This year, I think that’s going to help us a lot.”

This year, the team brings back a ton of returning talent, including star running back Daimont Mucker. He, along with the other returners, is ready to make a statement this season and take last year’s newest achievement even farther with a deep playoff run.

“We beat ourselves more than teams beat us,” said senior defensive tackle Trey Heitsman. “We were the reason we lost possessions and games last year, and I feel like if we stay disciplined this year, then we can definitely go to state. I firmly believe in that.”

But, if they hope to do that, they’ll need to grind for the next couple of months and make it through a tough AVCTL schedule.

“We just got to play together,” added senior quarterback Hank Welu. “Play for one another. We can’t take plays off. We just have to go out there, not overestimate our opponent, and just go out there and play football every Friday night. If we do that, we’re going to be a very hard team to beat.”