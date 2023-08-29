WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Heights Falcons are looking to bounce back from a 4-5 season a year ago.

“We have a plethora of talent,” explained head coach Dominick Dingle. “Maybe not some of the highly named guys that maybe we’ve had in the past. But I tell you, top to bottom, our roster is really special.”

Dingle has a new quarterback under center this season, but that doesn’t mean the expectations drop off. They are planning on being a problem for defenses all season long.

“Since we had a lot of juniors last year, we have so many seniors this year,” said senior center Pedro Nava. “We’ve all been bought in working on this new offense and locked in. Ready to work every single day and grind day in and day out.”

“I feel like we’re at a good point,” added senior free safety Avante Scales. “Because we have a first group and a second group that we’re trying to get all on to the same point, so when we get hurt, it’s next man up, and they know what to do.”