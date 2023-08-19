WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita North is entering the 2023 football season ready for growth. It’s the team’s second year under head coach Mitch Kucera.

Kucera’s goal for the season is to show some validity with some big wins.

“The big thing is buy-in and belief. Our last winning season was when I played here, and I was a sophomore. So, I believe that north high can be successful. And the big thing is getting these kids and the community believing it as well,” said Kucera.

The Redhawks have not had a winning season in the last 20 years. However, coach Kucera is growing leadership within the program to develop a positive environment catered toward success.

“Teamwork is a must,” said sophomore running back Deanthony Jones. “We’ve been doing better on teamwork and everybody cheering everybody on. Just great attitude and energy.”

As the team gets a better grasp on their gameplay, their goal is to show consistency each day.

“Coach always says we need to hammer on, and what that means is we just got to build a foundation and keep building on our program,” said Samuel Doell, junior tight end and defensive end.

“I’m excited about what we can do. You know, everybody’s counting us out. They always do. We’re the underdogs, and I’m just ready to show them and prove them wrong,” explained DJ Fowler, senior quarterback.

The Redhawks open their season against Wichita Southeast on Friday, Sept. 1. Kickoff is set for 7 pm. The rest of their schedule is as follows: