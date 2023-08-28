WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Northwest Grizzlies are no strangers to winning.

Northwest has been the class 5A state runner-up in 2020, 2019, and 2018.

Head coach Steve Martin has built a powerhouse of winners, but they are still searching for that state championship.

“We put a lot of pressure on our stuff when we haven’t won a state title, but everyone that makes remarks aren’t even close to doing what we are doing,” said coach Martin. “So for us, it’s been quite listening to outside noise and worry about our program.”

That mindset has encouraged players to pour everything they have into this season, especially the senior leaders who want to leave behind a legacy.

Running back Cencere Thompson, quarterback Jayce Glasper, and wide receiver Michael Lopez all play a significant factor in ensuring the team is living up to the Northwest standard.

“The start of practice was intense. We were coming out hot. We were excited. It was something we haven’t seen before this, and I am glad we have it now,” said Lopez.

That intensity comes from a disappointing finish in the last two seasons. Northwest closed out 2022 and 2021 with 8-3 records. This year, the emphasis is on playing a full four quarters.

“We just have to be able to all come in with the same mindset, be able to come to practice every day like it’s the game to go to state,” said Thompson. “Everyone has to put 100 percent in everything we do.”

Northwest opens the season against Bishop Carroll at home on Friday, Sept. 1. The rest of their season schedule is as follows: