WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Southeast enters year three under head coach Marcus Bagley, and the progress has been slow but steady.

Bagley took over a program that needed a total rebuild. The Golden Buffaloes hadn’t recorded more than three wins since 2009.

So coach Bagley needed to lay down a sturdy foundation first before jumping into the X’s and O’s.

“You just have to prepare the kids,” explained Bagley. “They have to make sure they understand what you are trying to do on both sides of the ball, and we just understand development. So, this year, we are looking forward to really being competitive each and every day.”

So far, the approach is working with leaders stepping in and stepping up to help lead the Buffs to a successful season.

“There’s a lot more work ethic from everybody. Everybody has come together as a team,” said junior quarterback Micah Fiscus. “Last year, we had a couple of people going off, doing things by themselves, but this year, we are more banded together and doing things how we should have last year.”