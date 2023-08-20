WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Winfield Vikings are ready to make a statement on the gridiron this upcoming season. It will be their third year under head coach Monty Lewis.

Last season, the Vikings finished with a 2-8 record. The most memorable performance was the 31-28 overtime victory against Wellington in Week 9.

Coach Lewis says this third season is where all the pieces they’ve been working on should come together. The athletes have had time to develop over the last two seasons, preparing them for this fall.

“It comes in segments. You know, you try to bring it all together, kind of the whole part whole thing. So in the third year, you’re looking to break through, which means you win more than you lose when you’re building a program. And I think we’re set to do that,” said Lewis.

He says the leadership of the team is showing through. While the players aren’t the biggest in size, they have valuable skill, athleticism, and toughness that is expected to make them fierce competitors. The goal is to finish out the games strong.

“We’re losing games 10-7, we’re losing games 14-7, we’re losing by five, we’re losing by four, but the bottom line is we’re losing. And it’s not good enough this year to be that close and not finish,” said Lewis.

He says the team has shown a winning mentality this preseason.

“We just have to outwork our opponents every game no matter who you face off, and that’s just going to determine how well we do this year,” said junior running back Cale Lindenman.

“The more comfortable you are, the easier it is because last year we would go in and we wouldn’t be too sure about something, and we would second guess, and it wouldn’t do us well. Now, we’ve got some stuff sorted out, and things are going smooth,” said senior quarterback Landen Durpas.

The Vikings open their season on Fri, Sept. 1, at home against Ark City. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The rest of the season schedule is as follows: