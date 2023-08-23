WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For this evening’s football preview, we head out to Wichita South as the Titans are preparing for their season opener against Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

“Just keep it going. We lost some people, so we all got to restart. We all got to get right,” said Junior Left Tackle Parker Hardgrave.

The Titans are looking for their first winning season since 2015, but head coach Russ Wells believes the team played their best football towards the end of last season with wins over Wichita North, Wichita Southeast, and Wichita West.

“Just continuing to be good culture builders,” said Wells. “We impress upon them that we want to teach the young guys when they come into our program how to do things, how we work, how we practice, how we act, and we just want them to be good builders of our program”

That momentum and drive now shifted toward fall practices, with players up and down the depth chart buying into the coaching staff’s message of setting the standard early.

“We just have to pick up everything from last year,” explained senior cornerback Jaylen Fitzsimmons. “Keep building on top of that, and I think we’ll have a good season this year”