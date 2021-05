WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Raising a puppy or kitten can be exhausting for pet owners. That stress now making its way to veterinarian clinics. "It's been exhausting for the technicians, the receptionist, and also the doctors," said Dr. Michelle Rypma with Northrock Hospital for Animals. "Just because of the volume that we're seeing."

The pandemic bringing a surge in pets needing care. "A lot of people were home so they just thought now's a good time to get a puppy to house train them and do that. I think you know a lot of people home, so they're seeing things that they may not normally see," Dr. Rypma said.