HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Football season is just around the corner, with the season just weeks away. The Hutchinson Salthawks are looking to move forward from an up-and-down 2021.

Last season, the Salthawks finished their season with an overtime playoff loss to Bishop Carroll to end with a 4-5 record. Head Coach Mike Vernon says the team has been working hard through the summer.

“We’ve got to get a little bit better every day, and we definitely got better today,” Vernon said. “But you know we’re going to have to double down tomorrow. I think if we do that, good things are definitely on the horizon.”

Senior wide receiver Noah Khokar said if they continue to work hard, there is no limit to what they can accomplish in 2022.

“The sky is the limit. We know what we can do, and so we just got to do what we can, do the best that we can with the God-given abilities that we have, so I’m excited for that.”

Salthawks quarterback Nic Lange said the team’s aspirations rest solely on taking it one game at a time.

“Obviously, we want to get to the state championship, but like my guy Noah said, one game at a time, one week, get better and better.”

Hutchinson opens their season with a matchup against Goddard Eisenhower in Week 1 before heading on the road to face Newton in Week 2.