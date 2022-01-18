Jan. 17 high school basketball scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Flinthills 39, Burden Central 34

Lincoln 41, Lakeside 35

Osborne 62, Rock Hills 30

Phillipsburg 45, Oakley 26

Russell 40, Trego 35

SM South 38, Louisburg 26

Smith Center 54, Ellis 30

South Haven 53, Caldwell 6

St. John 59, Thunder Ridge 13

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Tescott 25

West Elk 48, Argonia 22

Flint Hills Shoot Out=

Mission Valley 39, Chase County 26

Hi-Plains League Tournament=

Lakin 47, Stanton County 33

Syracuse 54, Southwestern Hts. 46

Wichita County 46, Sublette 33

Hoisington Winter Jam=

Ellsworth 58, Ellinwood 57

Pratt 51, Victoria 35

Southeast Lancer Classic=

Columbus 43, College Heights Christian, Mo. 40

Erie 33, Riverton 29

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Axtell 39, Washington County 34

Clifton-Clyde 62, Wetmore 42

Troy 61, Blue Valley 36

Wilson County Classic=

Neodesha 49, Douglass 45

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Lakeside 72, Pike Valley 44

Osborne 57, Wilson 18

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Thunder Ridge 44

Sylvan-Lucas 61, Lincoln 30

Burrton Invitational=

Little River 74, Pretty Prairie 38

Halstead Adolph Rupp Invitational=

Cheney 74, Winfield 32

Rose Hill 77, Garden Plain 50

Hoisington Winter Jam=

Ellsworth 53, Victoria 19

Pratt 78, Otis-Bison 29

Nemaha Central Thunder Classic=

Hiawatha 64, Marysville 61

St. Mary’s Academy 48, Jackson Heights 33

Pleasanton Invitational=

Northeast-Arma 61, Oswego 36

St. John Mid-Winter Classic=

Macksville 70, Central Plains 38

St. John 37, Larned 26

Tonganoxie Invitational=

Bonner Springs 69, Tonganoxie 56

Holton 48, Metro Academy 45

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Blue Valley 53, Doniphan West 49

Frankfort 54, Washington County 39

Troy 53, Valley Heights 45

Wilson County Classic=

Douglass 52, Neodesha 39

