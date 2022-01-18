Jan. 17 high school basketball scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- District Attorney Marc Bennett is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. His office did not say what the topic of the conference is. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.

Bennett's office has been looking into the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. Lofton died in the hospital on Sept. 26 of cardiopulmonary arrest. His death came two days after a physical struggle while being “restrained in the prone position” at the intake center.