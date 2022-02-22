WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Wichita Junior Thunder capped off their first place season with a league title defeating the Northwest Arkansas Ice Hogs 5-1 on Monday.

The Junior Thunder are a varsity hockey team, made of several high schools in the area. They play in the Mid America High School League Made up of 10 teams from Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

The Ice Hogs had defeated Wichita three times this season prior to the championship game.

The Junior Thunder finished the regular season in first place with a 17-4-1 record.

Easton Norris, a junior from Trinity Academy was named tournament MVP. He had a hat trick in the championship game and finished the tournament with five goals and two assists in three playoff games.

East Norris, junior, Trinity Academy (Photo Courtesy: Grant Norris)

Senior assistant captains Carson Dutcher (Derby High School), and Griffin Barker (Northwest High School) finished their careers by winning the league title.

Easton (44 points), Carson (37 points), and Griffin (33 points) all lead the team in points during the 22 game regular season and all three were named to the MAHSHL All Conference Team.

Other kids named to the All-Conference team were Sophomore Aiden Fyffe (Andover HS) and Sophomore David Gifford (Valley Center). Wichita had three kids who made Honorable Mention to the MAHSHL All Conference Team. Juniors Colby Byers and Ewan Cline, and Sophomore Peyton Novak.

(Grant Norris contributed information to this article.)