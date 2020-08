TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote on Wednesday, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon. During the meeting, the Executive Board approved a Remote Learning Policy which districts may choose to implement for the fall semester. This new policy is available via “Remote Learning Policy.”

Additionally, the Executive Board provided a final review of considerations for the resumption of fall activities. These considerations are available via “KSHSAA Return To Act - General” and are intended to support your efforts in planning for the resumption of school activities with the upcoming fall season.