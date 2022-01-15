Kansas high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15

Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Andale 66, Mulvane 50
Andover Central 56, Andover 49
Basehor-Linwood 67, Leavenworth 41
Beloit 44, Minneapolis 31
Bishop Miege 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 50
Cheney 42, Chaparral 36
Cherryvale 63, Humboldt 38
Clearwater 44, Wellington 43
Conway Springs 52, Garden Plain 33
Crest 69, Chetopa 19
Derby 76, Newton 54
Dodge City 70, Liberal 32
Doniphan West 79, Highland Park 67
Elkhart 47, Boise City, Okla. 35
Ellinwood 66, Macksville 47
Emporia 52, Topeka Hayden 51
Erie 64, Eureka 33
Great Bend 64, Hutchinson 37
Hays 69, Garden City 42
Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Ellis 35
Heritage Christian 76, Cair Paravel 75
Hesston 53, Smoky Valley 23
Hoisington 58, Nickerson 47
Holcomb 60, Scott City 33
Hoxie 52, Oberlin-Decatur 17
Hugoton 60, Goodland 29
Jefferson North 55, Oskaloosa 26
KC Bishop Ward 59, Bishop Seabury Academy 55
Kingman 61, Douglass 33
Kiowa County 66, Southwestern Hts. 63
La Crosse 46, Otis-Bison 44
Lakeside 64, Rock Hills 19
Lawrence 69, Mill Valley 51
Lebo 59, Madison/Hamilton 52
Lincoln 50, Chase 30
Logan/Palco 73, Golden Plains 31
Louisburg 75, Baldwin 64
Lyndon 85, Northern Heights 28
Maize South 67, Arkansas City 41
McPherson 58, Circle 33
Minneola 69, Ashland 42
Nemaha Central 55, Jefferson West 41
Norton 51, Phillipsburg 45
Norwich 71, Pretty Prairie 37
Olathe Northwest 53, Lawrence Free State 12
Olathe West 59, Olathe North 54
Pike Valley 51, Natoma 20
Pleasant Ridge 60, Atchison County 41
Pratt 64, Larned 24
Remington 65, Bennington 61
Royal Valley 76, Hiawatha 53
Sabetha 67, Perry-Lecompton 55
Salina Central 60, Goddard 41
Shawnee Heights 82, KC Turner 58
South Gray 78, Bucklin 74
South Haven 59, Burden Central 52
St. John 56, Cimarron 52
St. Mary’s 73, Rossville 33
Stafford 33, Hutchinson Central Christian 28
Sublette 49, South Central 35
Topeka West 79, Highland Park 67
Trego 51, Oakley 32
Tyro Community Christian 71, Bradford Christian Academy, Mass. 32
Victoria 48, Central Plains 37
Wabaunsee 66, Rock Creek 40
Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Bishop Carroll 44
Wichita Home School 71, Veritas Christian 44
Wichita Northwest 81, Wichita West 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eudora vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.
Goessel vs. Canton-Galva, ppd.
Herington vs. Solomon, ppd.
Jayhawk Linn vs. Oswego, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Lakin vs. Syracuse, ppd.
Marmaton Valley vs. Southeast, ccd.
Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Pawnee Heights vs. Spearville, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Rose Hill vs. Wichita Collegiate, ccd.
Sedan vs. Udall, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Smith Center vs. Republic County, ppd.
Tonganoxie vs. Spring Hill, ppd.
Topeka Seaman vs. Manhattan, ppd.
Washburn Rural vs. Junction City, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Andover Central 54, Andover 44
Atchison 53, KC Sumner 45
Beloit 47, Minneapolis 37
Bennington 45, Remington 43
Boise City, Okla. 47, Elkhart 35
Burlingame 45, Hartford 39
Central Plains 79, Victoria 17
Chapman 46, Concordia 33
Cheney 57, Chaparral 33
Chetopa 50, Crest 14
Clay Center 42, Abilene 20
Derby 40, Newton 24
Douglass 53, Kingman 52
Ellinwood 65, Macksville 55
Eureka 29, Erie 15
Garden Plain 39, Conway Springs 23
Hays 58, Garden City 39
Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Ellis 26
Heritage Christian 42, Cair Paravel 34
Hesston 43, Smoky Valley 33
Hiawatha 43, Royal Valley 37
Hodgeman County 47, Ingalls 27
Holcomb 47, Scott City 34
Hugoton 42, Goodland 38
Hutchinson 58, Great Bend 43
Inman 47, Sedgwick 33
Jefferson North 39, Oskaloosa 27
KC Wyandotte 43, KC Washington 23
Kiowa County 66, Southwestern Hts. 63
Lansing 50, DeSoto 35
Lebo 68, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 25
Liberal 49, Dodge City 47
Little River 49, Rural Vista 31
Logan/Palco 18, Golden Plains 15
Louisburg 45, Baldwin 36
Maize South 44, Arkansas City 18
McPherson 66, Circle 34
Mill Valley 54, Lawrence 47
Minneola 51, Ashland 37
Nemaha Central 37, Jefferson West 35
Nickerson 54, Hoisington 36
Northern Heights 50, Lyndon 26
Norwich 38, Pretty Prairie 37
Otis-Bison 37, La Crosse 33
Phillipsburg 58, Norton 35
Pleasant Ridge 60, Atchison County 41
Pleasanton 33, Yates Center 26
Pratt 60, Larned 26
Rawlins County 54, Greeley County 48
Rock Creek 60, Wabaunsee 22
Rock Hills 42, Wilson 37
Salina Central 64, Goddard 36
Salina South 59, Wichita Campus 20
South Central 50, Sublette 25
South Gray 78, Bucklin 74
St. John 56, Cimarron 52
St. Mary’s 53, Rossville 43
Tescott 40, Chase 7
Thunder Ridge 36, Natoma 19
Topeka West 41, Highland Park 38
Trego 42, Oakley 40
Valley Center 39, Goddard-Eisenhower 30
Wellington 50, Clearwater 46, OT
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita Heights 45
Wichita East 49, Wichita North 15
Wichita Life Prep 49, Maize 44
Winfield 52, Buhler 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd.
Eudora vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.
Goessel vs. Canton-Galva, ppd.
Herington vs. Solomon, ppd.
Jayhawk Linn vs. Oswego, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Marmaton Valley vs. Southeast, ccd.
Mulvane vs. Andale, ppd.
Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Pawnee Heights vs. Spearville, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Pratt Skyline vs. Fairfield, ppd.
Riverton vs. Galena, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Rose Hill vs. Wichita Collegiate, ppd.
Sedan vs. Udall, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Smith Center vs. Republic County, ppd.
Tonganoxie vs. Spring Hill, ppd.
Topeka Seaman vs. Manhattan, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Washburn Rural vs. Junction City, ppd.
Wichita Northwest vs. Wichita West, ppd.
Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Clay Center 38, Fairbury, Neb. 19
Hill City 58, Oakley 53
Kiowa County 48, Kinsley 33
Wichita Life Prep 66, Veritas Christian 26
Wichita Sunrise 72, Combine Academy, N.C. 68
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 39, Weskan 19
Clay Center 38, Fairbury, Neb. 19
Little River 34, Salina Sacred Heart 26
Oakley 48, Plainville 12
Russell 54, Norton 46