Kansas high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15

High School

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Andale 66, Mulvane 50

Andover Central 56, Andover 49

Basehor-Linwood 67, Leavenworth 41

Beloit 44, Minneapolis 31

Bishop Miege 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 50

Cheney 42, Chaparral 36

Cherryvale 63, Humboldt 38

Clearwater 44, Wellington 43

Conway Springs 52, Garden Plain 33

Crest 69, Chetopa 19

Derby 76, Newton 54

Dodge City 70, Liberal 32

Doniphan West 79, Highland Park 67

Elkhart 47, Boise City, Okla. 35

Ellinwood 66, Macksville 47

Emporia 52, Topeka Hayden 51

Erie 64, Eureka 33

Great Bend 64, Hutchinson 37

Hays 69, Garden City 42

Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Ellis 35

Heritage Christian 76, Cair Paravel 75

Hesston 53, Smoky Valley 23

Hoisington 58, Nickerson 47

Holcomb 60, Scott City 33

Hoxie 52, Oberlin-Decatur 17

Hugoton 60, Goodland 29

Jefferson North 55, Oskaloosa 26

KC Bishop Ward 59, Bishop Seabury Academy 55

Kingman 61, Douglass 33

Kiowa County 66, Southwestern Hts. 63

La Crosse 46, Otis-Bison 44

Lakeside 64, Rock Hills 19

Lawrence 69, Mill Valley 51

Lebo 59, Madison/Hamilton 52

Lincoln 50, Chase 30

Logan/Palco 73, Golden Plains 31

Louisburg 75, Baldwin 64

Lyndon 85, Northern Heights 28

Maize South 67, Arkansas City 41

McPherson 58, Circle 33

Minneola 69, Ashland 42

Nemaha Central 55, Jefferson West 41

Norton 51, Phillipsburg 45

Norwich 71, Pretty Prairie 37

Olathe Northwest 53, Lawrence Free State 12

Olathe West 59, Olathe North 54

Pike Valley 51, Natoma 20

Pleasant Ridge 60, Atchison County 41

Pratt 64, Larned 24

Remington 65, Bennington 61

Royal Valley 76, Hiawatha 53

Sabetha 67, Perry-Lecompton 55

Salina Central 60, Goddard 41

Shawnee Heights 82, KC Turner 58

South Gray 78, Bucklin 74

South Haven 59, Burden Central 52

St. John 56, Cimarron 52

St. Mary’s 73, Rossville 33

Stafford 33, Hutchinson Central Christian 28

Sublette 49, South Central 35

Topeka West 79, Highland Park 67

Trego 51, Oakley 32

Tyro Community Christian 71, Bradford Christian Academy, Mass. 32

Victoria 48, Central Plains 37

Wabaunsee 66, Rock Creek 40

Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Bishop Carroll 44

Wichita Home School 71, Veritas Christian 44

Wichita Northwest 81, Wichita West 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eudora vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.

Goessel vs. Canton-Galva, ppd.

Herington vs. Solomon, ppd.

Jayhawk Linn vs. Oswego, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Lakin vs. Syracuse, ppd.

Marmaton Valley vs. Southeast, ccd.

Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Pawnee Heights vs. Spearville, ppd. to Feb 19th.

Rose Hill vs. Wichita Collegiate, ccd.

Sedan vs. Udall, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Smith Center vs. Republic County, ppd.

Tonganoxie vs. Spring Hill, ppd.

Topeka Seaman vs. Manhattan, ppd.

Washburn Rural vs. Junction City, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Andover Central 54, Andover 44

Atchison 53, KC Sumner 45

Beloit 47, Minneapolis 37

Bennington 45, Remington 43

Boise City, Okla. 47, Elkhart 35

Burlingame 45, Hartford 39

Central Plains 79, Victoria 17

Chapman 46, Concordia 33

Cheney 57, Chaparral 33

Chetopa 50, Crest 14

Clay Center 42, Abilene 20

Derby 40, Newton 24

Douglass 53, Kingman 52

Ellinwood 65, Macksville 55

Eureka 29, Erie 15

Garden Plain 39, Conway Springs 23

Hays 58, Garden City 39

Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Ellis 26

Heritage Christian 42, Cair Paravel 34

Hesston 43, Smoky Valley 33

Hiawatha 43, Royal Valley 37

Hodgeman County 47, Ingalls 27

Holcomb 47, Scott City 34

Hugoton 42, Goodland 38

Hutchinson 58, Great Bend 43

Inman 47, Sedgwick 33

Jefferson North 39, Oskaloosa 27

KC Wyandotte 43, KC Washington 23

Kiowa County 66, Southwestern Hts. 63

Lansing 50, DeSoto 35

Lebo 68, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 25

Liberal 49, Dodge City 47

Little River 49, Rural Vista 31

Logan/Palco 18, Golden Plains 15

Louisburg 45, Baldwin 36

Maize South 44, Arkansas City 18

McPherson 66, Circle 34

Mill Valley 54, Lawrence 47

Minneola 51, Ashland 37

Nemaha Central 37, Jefferson West 35

Nickerson 54, Hoisington 36

Northern Heights 50, Lyndon 26

Norwich 38, Pretty Prairie 37

Otis-Bison 37, La Crosse 33

Phillipsburg 58, Norton 35

Pleasant Ridge 60, Atchison County 41

Pleasanton 33, Yates Center 26

Pratt 60, Larned 26

Rawlins County 54, Greeley County 48

Rock Creek 60, Wabaunsee 22

Rock Hills 42, Wilson 37

Salina Central 64, Goddard 36

Salina South 59, Wichita Campus 20

South Central 50, Sublette 25

South Gray 78, Bucklin 74

St. John 56, Cimarron 52

St. Mary’s 53, Rossville 43

Tescott 40, Chase 7

Thunder Ridge 36, Natoma 19

Topeka West 41, Highland Park 38

Trego 42, Oakley 40

Valley Center 39, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Wellington 50, Clearwater 46, OT

Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita Heights 45

Wichita East 49, Wichita North 15

Wichita Life Prep 49, Maize 44

Winfield 52, Buhler 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd.

Eudora vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.

Goessel vs. Canton-Galva, ppd.

Herington vs. Solomon, ppd.

Jayhawk Linn vs. Oswego, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Marmaton Valley vs. Southeast, ccd.

Mulvane vs. Andale, ppd.

Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Pawnee Heights vs. Spearville, ppd. to Feb 19th.

Pratt Skyline vs. Fairfield, ppd.

Riverton vs. Galena, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Rose Hill vs. Wichita Collegiate, ppd.

Sedan vs. Udall, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Smith Center vs. Republic County, ppd.

Tonganoxie vs. Spring Hill, ppd.

Topeka Seaman vs. Manhattan, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Washburn Rural vs. Junction City, ppd.

Wichita Northwest vs. Wichita West, ppd.

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Clay Center 38, Fairbury, Neb. 19

Hill City 58, Oakley 53

Kiowa County 48, Kinsley 33

Wichita Life Prep 66, Veritas Christian 26

Wichita Sunrise 72, Combine Academy, N.C. 68

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 39, Weskan 19

Clay Center 38, Fairbury, Neb. 19

Little River 34, Salina Sacred Heart 26

Oakley 48, Plainville 12

Russell 54, Norton 46

