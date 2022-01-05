Kansas high school basketball scores for Jan. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Andale 74, Nickerson 21

Anderson County 72, Fredonia 36

Andover 61, Goddard 37

Attica 61, South Haven 30

BV West 79, St. Thomas Aquinas 64

Barstow, Mo. 65, Bishop Seabury Academy 49

Beloit 52, Phillipsburg 45

Berean Academy 34, Wichita Classical 31

Bucklin 77, Pawnee Heights 51

Burlington 67, Eureka 19

Burrton 69, Argonia 40

Central Heights 38, West Franklin 27

Cheney 59, Wichita Independent 36

Clay Center 56, Concordia 53

Clearwater 60, Halstead 30

Clifton-Clyde 51, Blue Valley 40

Dodge City 64, Ulysses 21

Ellinwood 65, Central Plains 26

Ellsworth 69, Larned 49

Emporia 55, Manhattan 28

Erie 56, Cherryvale 48

Fairfield 37, Chase 36

Fort Scott 44, Labette County 41

Galena 59, Baxter Springs 33

Hanover 81, Linn 24

Haven 46, Sedgwick 30

Hays 56, Pratt 45

Hill City 62, Quinter 42

Hillsboro 63, Hutchinson Trinity 36

Hodgeman County 48, Spearville 27

Hoxie 62, Colby 44

Jayhawk Linn 52, Crest 45

Kingman 53, Garden Plain 48

Lakeside 58, Logan 47

Lakeside 58, Logan/Palco 47

Lansing 56, KC Schlagle 51

Lyndon 56, Council Grove 41

Macksville 52, Cunningham 51

Maize 80, Wichita Campus 56

Marmaton Valley 47, Uniontown 36

Meade 61, Kiowa County 38

Nemaha Central 77, Sabetha 46

Northeast-Arma 57, Pleasanton 28

Northern Valley 81, Rawlins County 49

Norton 56, Cambridge, Neb. 32

Norwich 48, Caldwell 33

Osborne 46, Thunder Ridge 19

Paola 50, Spring Hill 42

Pittsburg 67, Chanute 52

Plainville 59, Victoria 45

Pleasant Ridge 46, Oskaloosa 45

Red Cloud, Neb. 57, Rock Hills 22

Rock Creek 68, Riley County 64

Rose Hill 86, Winfield 45

Scott City 61, Goodland 34

Smoky Valley 67, Hoisington 55

South Central 54, Minneola 34

South Gray 77, Sublette 56

Southwestern Hts. 66, Stanton County 32

St. Mary’s 53, Wamego 41

Tonganoxie 52, Baldwin 35

Valley Heights 58, Washington County 31

Washburn Rural 56, Topeka 51

Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita West 33

Wichita Collegiate 59, Augusta 28

Wichita Heights 50, Wichita South 22

Wichita Trinity 58, Douglass 35

Yates Center 44, Oswego 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:

Stockton vs. Smith Center

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Anderson County 44, Fredonia 36

Andover Central 70, Hutchinson 48

BV Northwest 46, BV Southwest 32

Baldwin 42, Tonganoxie 31

Beloit 51, Phillipsburg 49

Bennington 51, Marion 39

Berean Academy 61, Wichita Classical 16

Bucklin 44, Pawnee Heights 36

Cambridge, Neb. 51, Norton 32

Central Plains 63, Ellinwood 15

Centralia 63, Wetmore 27

Cheney 69, Wichita Independent 20

Cherryvale 70, Erie 37

Clay Center 54, Concordia 25

Clearwater 56, Halstead 52

Clifton-Clyde 58, Blue Valley 33

Colby 41, Hoxie 37

Derby 51, Salina South 20

Dodge City 89, Ulysses 17

Ellsworth 48, Larned 31

Emporia 55, Manhattan 28

Fairfield 54, Chase 29

Galena 54, Baxter Springs 27

Garden Plain 55, Kingman 29

Goddard 32, Andover 31

Golden Plains 60, Wichita County 33

Goodland 43, Scott City 40

Hanover 63, Linn 43

Haven 51, Sedgwick 35

Hays 47, Pratt 44

Hiawatha 43, Riverside 29

Highland Park 61, KC Sumner 38

Hill City 34, Quinter 31

Hillsboro 30, Hutchinson Trinity 13

Junction City 32, Topeka West 30

Kiowa County 52, Meade 40

Labette County 41, Fort Scott 37

Lakeside 62, Logan/Palco 22

Lansing 79, KC Schlagle 15

Lawrence 56, Olathe West 52

Macksville 62, Cunningham 17

Maize 51, Wichita Campus 29

Marmaton Valley 29, Uniontown 23

Mission Valley 39, Northern Heights 32

Nickerson 52, Andale 48

Northeast-Arma 35, Pleasanton 31

Norwich 67, Caldwell 6

Osborne 67, Thunder Ridge 39

Pike Valley 34, Tescott 15

Pittsburg 42, Chanute 35

Pittsburg Colgan 73, Iola 16

Pretty Prairie 90, Udall 12

Rawlins County 52, Northern Valley 32

Red Cloud, Neb. 41, Rock Hills 25

Rock Creek 40, Riley County 34

Sabetha 40, Nemaha Central 28

Shawnee Heights 45, Bonner Springs 33

Silver Lake 60, Rossville 31

Smith Center 74, Stockton 34

Smoky Valley 47, Hoisington 30

South Central 62, Minneola 27

South Gray 47, Sublette 18

Southwestern Hts. 44, Stanton County 35

Spring Hill 44, Paola 36

St. Paul 66, Wichita Southeast 18

Sylvan-Lucas 41, Lincoln 16

Topeka 45, Washburn Rural 39

Topeka Seaman 46, Topeka Hayden 38

Valley Heights 54, Washington County 23

Victoria 70, Plainville 35

Wamego 81, St. Mary’s 49

Wichita Bishop Carroll 55, Wichita West 33

Wichita Trinity 55, Douglass 42

Winfield 33, Rose Hill 23

Yates Center 35, Oswego 15

