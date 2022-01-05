Kansas high school basketball scores for Jan. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Andale 74, Nickerson 21
Anderson County 72, Fredonia 36
Andover 61, Goddard 37
Attica 61, South Haven 30
BV West 79, St. Thomas Aquinas 64
Barstow, Mo. 65, Bishop Seabury Academy 49
Beloit 52, Phillipsburg 45
Berean Academy 34, Wichita Classical 31
Bucklin 77, Pawnee Heights 51
Burlington 67, Eureka 19
Burrton 69, Argonia 40
Central Heights 38, West Franklin 27
Cheney 59, Wichita Independent 36
Clay Center 56, Concordia 53
Clearwater 60, Halstead 30
Clifton-Clyde 51, Blue Valley 40
Dodge City 64, Ulysses 21
Ellinwood 65, Central Plains 26
Ellsworth 69, Larned 49
Emporia 55, Manhattan 28
Erie 56, Cherryvale 48
Fairfield 37, Chase 36
Fort Scott 44, Labette County 41
Galena 59, Baxter Springs 33
Hanover 81, Linn 24
Haven 46, Sedgwick 30
Hays 56, Pratt 45
Hill City 62, Quinter 42
Hillsboro 63, Hutchinson Trinity 36
Hodgeman County 48, Spearville 27
Hoxie 62, Colby 44
Jayhawk Linn 52, Crest 45
Kingman 53, Garden Plain 48
Lakeside 58, Logan 47
Lakeside 58, Logan/Palco 47
Lansing 56, KC Schlagle 51
Lyndon 56, Council Grove 41
Macksville 52, Cunningham 51
Maize 80, Wichita Campus 56
Marmaton Valley 47, Uniontown 36
Meade 61, Kiowa County 38
Nemaha Central 77, Sabetha 46
Northeast-Arma 57, Pleasanton 28
Northern Valley 81, Rawlins County 49
Norton 56, Cambridge, Neb. 32
Norwich 48, Caldwell 33
Osborne 46, Thunder Ridge 19
Paola 50, Spring Hill 42
Pittsburg 67, Chanute 52
Plainville 59, Victoria 45
Pleasant Ridge 46, Oskaloosa 45
Red Cloud, Neb. 57, Rock Hills 22
Rock Creek 68, Riley County 64
Rose Hill 86, Winfield 45
Scott City 61, Goodland 34
Smoky Valley 67, Hoisington 55
South Central 54, Minneola 34
South Gray 77, Sublette 56
Southwestern Hts. 66, Stanton County 32
St. Mary’s 53, Wamego 41
Tonganoxie 52, Baldwin 35
Valley Heights 58, Washington County 31
Washburn Rural 56, Topeka 51
Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita West 33
Wichita Collegiate 59, Augusta 28
Wichita Heights 50, Wichita South 22
Wichita Trinity 58, Douglass 35
Yates Center 44, Oswego 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:
Stockton vs. Smith Center
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Anderson County 44, Fredonia 36
Andover Central 70, Hutchinson 48
BV Northwest 46, BV Southwest 32
Baldwin 42, Tonganoxie 31
Beloit 51, Phillipsburg 49
Bennington 51, Marion 39
Berean Academy 61, Wichita Classical 16
Bucklin 44, Pawnee Heights 36
Cambridge, Neb. 51, Norton 32
Central Plains 63, Ellinwood 15
Centralia 63, Wetmore 27
Cheney 69, Wichita Independent 20
Cherryvale 70, Erie 37
Clay Center 54, Concordia 25
Clearwater 56, Halstead 52
Clifton-Clyde 58, Blue Valley 33
Colby 41, Hoxie 37
Derby 51, Salina South 20
Dodge City 89, Ulysses 17
Ellsworth 48, Larned 31
Emporia 55, Manhattan 28
Fairfield 54, Chase 29
Galena 54, Baxter Springs 27
Garden Plain 55, Kingman 29
Goddard 32, Andover 31
Golden Plains 60, Wichita County 33
Goodland 43, Scott City 40
Hanover 63, Linn 43
Haven 51, Sedgwick 35
Hays 47, Pratt 44
Hiawatha 43, Riverside 29
Highland Park 61, KC Sumner 38
Hill City 34, Quinter 31
Hillsboro 30, Hutchinson Trinity 13
Junction City 32, Topeka West 30
Kiowa County 52, Meade 40
Labette County 41, Fort Scott 37
Lakeside 62, Logan/Palco 22
Lansing 79, KC Schlagle 15
Lawrence 56, Olathe West 52
Macksville 62, Cunningham 17
Maize 51, Wichita Campus 29
Marmaton Valley 29, Uniontown 23
Mission Valley 39, Northern Heights 32
Nickerson 52, Andale 48
Northeast-Arma 35, Pleasanton 31
Norwich 67, Caldwell 6
Osborne 67, Thunder Ridge 39
Pike Valley 34, Tescott 15
Pittsburg 42, Chanute 35
Pittsburg Colgan 73, Iola 16
Pretty Prairie 90, Udall 12
Rawlins County 52, Northern Valley 32
Red Cloud, Neb. 41, Rock Hills 25
Rock Creek 40, Riley County 34
Sabetha 40, Nemaha Central 28
Shawnee Heights 45, Bonner Springs 33
Silver Lake 60, Rossville 31
Smith Center 74, Stockton 34
Smoky Valley 47, Hoisington 30
South Central 62, Minneola 27
South Gray 47, Sublette 18
Southwestern Hts. 44, Stanton County 35
Spring Hill 44, Paola 36
St. Paul 66, Wichita Southeast 18
Sylvan-Lucas 41, Lincoln 16
Topeka 45, Washburn Rural 39
Topeka Seaman 46, Topeka Hayden 38
Valley Heights 54, Washington County 23
Victoria 70, Plainville 35
Wamego 81, St. Mary’s 49
Wichita Bishop Carroll 55, Wichita West 33
Wichita Trinity 55, Douglass 42
Winfield 33, Rose Hill 23
Yates Center 35, Oswego 15