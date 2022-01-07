Kansas high school basketball scores for Jan. 7 and Jan. 8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL SATURDAY:

  • Bucklin 64, Attica 49
  • Derby 54, BV North 40
  • Goodwell, Okla. 77, Deerfield 41
  • St. Mary’s Academy 49, Veritas Christian 28
  • Wichita Sunrise 86, Legacy Charter, S.C. 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL SATURDAY:

  • Deerfield 34, Goodwell, Okla. 28
  • Derby 54, BV North 40
  • Herington 54, Centre 34

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL FRIDAY:

  • Abilene 74, Marysville 42
  • Andale 53, Wichita Collegiate 50
  • Andover 61, Salina Central 49
  • Andover Central 51, Goddard 20
  • BV Northwest 64, BV West 60
  • Beloit 54, Hoisington 53
  • Berean Academy 44, Hutchinson Trinity 42
  • Bonner Springs 54, Paola 50
  • Bucklin 64, Attica 49
  • Buhler 65, Augusta 57
  • Burlington 70, Santa Fe Trail 35
  • Cair Paravel 62, KC Christian 42
  • Caldwell 60, Pretty Prairie 51
  • Caney Valley 45, Baxter Springs 35
  • Centralia 78, Linn 23
  • Chase 51, Rock Hills 19
  • Cheney 77, Kingman 31
  • Circle 57, El Dorado 46
  • Clay Center 77, Chapman 47
  • Clifton-Clyde 48, Axtell 47
  • Coffeyville 53, Chanute 43
  • Conway Springs 44, Medicine Lodge 36
  • Council Grove 73, Northern Heights 45
  • Derby 62, Maize South 53
  • Dexter 62, South Haven 38
  • Dodge City 62, Colby 45
  • Doniphan West 51, Washington County 42
  • Elkhart 51, Sublette 44
  • Ellinwood 55, Fairfield 18
  • Ellis 72, Smith Center 40
  • Elyria Christian 45, Solomon 37
  • Eudora 68, Louisburg 57
  • Fredonia 67, Eureka 45
  • Frontenac 63, Galena 51
  • Garden Plain 65, Belle Plaine 53
  • Girard 66, Columbus 50
  • Goddard-Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 38
  • Goessel 63, Rural Vista 24
  • Goodland 40, Cimarron 31
  • Great Bend 59, Garden City 54
  • Hanover 55, Frankfort 42
  • Hays 75, Liberal 30
  • Highland Park 64, Manhattan 31
  • Hillsboro 80, Halstead 35
  • Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Pratt Skyline 11
  • Independence 68, Parsons 64
  • Inman 87, Burrton 12
  • Iola 64, Osawatomie 36
  • Jayhawk Linn 68, Chetopa 34
  • Junction City 65, Emporia 52
  • KC East Christian 69, Heritage Christian 60
  • KC Harmon 71, KC Sumner 66
  • KC Piper 77, Baldwin 47
  • Kapaun Mount Carmel 67, Wichita Bishop Carroll 51
  • Lakeside 70, Pike Valley 50
  • Larned 42, Nickerson 31
  • Lawrence 78, SM West 51
  • Leavenworth 74, KC Turner 42
  • Macksville 65, Central Plains 42
  • Maur Hill – Mount Academy 33, Horton 30
  • McPherson 72, Winfield 43
  • Meade 64, Ingalls 36
  • Minneola 47, Kiowa County 40
  • Mission Valley 57, Central Heights 47
  • Mulvane 53, Wellington 45
  • Ness City 50, St. John 39
  • Northern Valley 58, Logan 44
  • Norwich 37, Stafford 32
  • Oakley 49, Plainville 42
  • Olathe Northwest 36, Olathe East 35
  • Olathe South 55, Olathe North 43
  • Olathe West 72, Mill Valley 44
  • Onaga 64, Flint Hills Christian 46
  • Osage City 56, Lyndon 50
  • Osborne 62, Lincoln 29
  • Oswego 45, Marmaton Valley 44
  • Perry-Lecompton 68, Hiawatha 63
  • Phillipsburg 56, Russell 40
  • Pittsburg 77, Fort Scott 54
  • Pittsburg Colgan 52, Riverton 48
  • Pleasanton 47, St. Paul 45
  • Pratt 53, Haven 49
  • Quinter 50, Dighton 38
  • Remington 65, Ell-Saline 59
  • Republic County 42, Ellsworth 40
  • Riley County 61, Rossville 52
  • Rose Hill 52, Clearwater 36
  • Royal Valley 48, Sabetha 36
  • SM South 58, SM North 56
  • Salina South 58, Maize 55
  • Satanta 71, Deerfield 20
  • Scott City 60, Hugoton 59
  • Sedgwick 43, Lyons 38, OT
  • Shawnee Heights 56, Lansing 35
  • Silver Lake 52, Rock Creek 39
  • South Gray 71, Stanton County 37
  • Southeast Saline 52, Minneapolis 25
  • Southwestern Hts. 70, Syracuse 46
  • Spearville 26, Ashland 25
  • St. James Academy 72, Bishop Miege 69
  • St. Mary’s 68, Wabaunsee 49
  • Tonganoxie 67, Ottawa 52
  • Topeka Seaman 68, Topeka 47
  • Trego 48, Hill City 35
  • Troy 54, Valley Heights 42
  • Udall 70, Burden Central 36
  • Ulysses 56, Holcomb 35
  • Valley Center 68, Newton 48
  • Valley Falls 54, Jefferson North 47
  • Wamego 54, Concordia 42
  • Wellsville 64, Anderson County 34
  • West Elk 49, Bluestem 42
  • Wetmore 53, Blue Valley 35
  • Wheatland-Grinnell 74, Weskan 48
  • Wichita Campus 57, Hutchinson 54
  • Wichita Heights 51, Wichita Southeast 36
  • Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita East 57
  • Wichita South 66, Wichita North 35
  • Wichita Southeast 78, Northeast-Arma 46
  • Wichita Sunrise 64, Wasatch Academy, Utah 50
  • Wilson 37, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 25
  • Yates Center 56, Uniontown 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL FRIDAY:

  • Anderson County 46, Wellsville 28
  • Andover Central 46, Goddard 40
  • Augusta 53, Buhler 43
  • Blue Valley 44, Wetmore 33
  • Burden Central 40, Udall 36
  • Burlingame 53, Olpe 44
  • Caldwell 60, Pretty Prairie 51
  • Caney Valley 48, Baxter Springs 40
  • Central Plains 50, Macksville 12
  • Centralia 56, Linn 33
  • Chaparral 35, Douglass 23
  • Chapman 40, Clay Center 28
  • Cheney 63, Kingman 36
  • Circle 42, El Dorado 30
  • Clearwater 45, Rose Hill 26
  • Clifton-Clyde 54, Axtell 31
  • Derby 46, Maize South 23
  • Dodge City 44, Colby 43
  • Doniphan West 57, Washington County 35
  • Elkhart 60, Sublette 12
  • Ellinwood 62, Fairfield 22
  • Ellis 72, Smith Center 40
  • Ellsworth 50, Republic County 22
  • Elyria Christian 41, Solomon 7
  • Emporia 71, Junction City 8
  • Eudora 48, Louisburg 34
  • Eureka 45, Fredonia 29
  • Flinthills 49, Wichita Classical 22
  • Fort Scott 44, Pittsburg 26
  • Frontenac 44, Galena 29
  • Garden City 49, Great Bend 40
  • Garden Plain 40, Belle Plaine 37
  • Girard 50, Columbus 16
  • Goddard-Eisenhower 42, Arkansas City 17
  • Goessel 48, Rural Vista 45
  • Goodland 51, Cimarron 26
  • Halstead 60, Hillsboro 54
  • Hanover 59, Frankfort 45
  • Hiawatha 64, Perry-Lecompton 36
  • Hodgeman County 53, South Central 47
  • Hoisington 46, Beloit 33
  • Holcomb 67, Ulysses 30
  • Hugoton 51, Scott City 38
  • Hutchinson 42, Wichita Campus 33
  • Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Pratt Skyline 11
  • Inman 29, Burrton 21
  • Jefferson North 49, Valley Falls 40
  • KC Sumner 57, KC Harmon 6
  • Kapaun Mount Carmel 67, Wichita Bishop Carroll 51
  • Lakeside 52, Pike Valley 35
  • Lansing 67, Shawnee Heights 61
  • Leavenworth 69, KC Turner 23
  • Liberal 62, Hays 50
  • Little River 56, Wakefield 18
  • Maize 60, Salina South 34
  • Manhattan 64, Highland Park 34
  • Marmaton Valley 47, Oswego 16
  • Marysville 43, Abilene 27
  • McPherson 72, Winfield 43
  • Meade 37, Ingalls 25
  • Mission Valley 42, Central Heights 26
  • Ness City 49, St. John 22
  • Nickerson 60, Larned 34
  • Northern Valley 51, Logan 26
  • Northern Valley 51, Logan/Palco 26
  • Norwich 66, Stafford 12
  • Oakley 48, Plainville 25
  • Olathe Northwest 38, Olathe East 35
  • Onaga 43, Flint Hills Christian 39
  • Osawatomie 50, Iola 46
  • Osborne 71, Lincoln 28
  • Ottawa 39, Tonganoxie 32
  • Parsons 68, Independence 63
  • Phillipsburg 55, Russell 37
  • Pratt 51, Haven 47
  • Quinter 61, Dighton 56
  • Rawlins County 57, Wallace County 49
  • Remington 51, Ell-Saline 37
  • Riley County 48, Rossville 40
  • Rock Hills 49, Chase 13
  • SM Northwest 61, SM East 30
  • SM West 26, Lawrence 16
  • Salina Central 50, Andover 17
  • Sedan 56, Oxford 27
  • Sedgwick 43, Lyons 39
  • Silver Lake 53, Rock Creek 49
  • Southeast Saline 55, Minneapolis 43
  • Southwestern Hts. 51, Syracuse 37
  • Spearville 57, Ashland 50
  • St. Paul 42, Pleasanton 29
  • Sterling 59, Bennington 31
  • Sylvan-Lucas 42, Tescott 16
  • Thunder Ridge 56, Natoma 23
  • Topeka 43, Topeka Seaman 38
  • Topeka Hayden 47, Topeka West 32
  • Trego 46, Hill City 36
  • Uniontown 37, Yates Center 21
  • Valley Center 47, Newton 36
  • Valley Heights 72, Troy 30
  • Wamego 53, Concordia 21
  • Wellington 56, Mulvane 37
  • Wichita East 62, Wichita Northwest 18
  • Wichita Heights 57, Wichita Southeast 50
  • Wichita South 50, Wichita North 13

