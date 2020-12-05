Kansas high school basketball scores and highlights — Dec. 4, 2020

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andover 73, McPherson 44

Attica 65, Burden Central 20

Caney Valley 64, Independence 51

Cheney 55, Conway Springs 30

Goddard 49, Augusta 47

Goodland 62, Syracuse 22

Haven 52, Hutchinson Trinity 48

Hesston 71, Southeast Saline 35

Hoisington 83, Central Plains 33

Meade 49, Pawnee Heights 41

Minneapolis 55, Inman 52

Mulvane 62, Wellington 55

Otis-Bison 46, Wilson 36

Scott City 43, Ulysses 41

Trego 55, Dighton 29

West Elk 52, Oswego 17

Wichita Campus 62, Salina Central 55

Wichita Trinity 67, Garden Plain 46

Hays 62, Hugoton 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andale 63, Valley Center 31

Attica 49, Burden Central 17

Bluestem 43, Remington 35

Bonner Springs 44, Labette County 31

Central Plains 55, Hoisington 25

Chaparral 46, Medicine Lodge 34

Cheney 59, Conway Springs 26

Clearwater 47, Belle Plaine 37

Cunningham 69, Minneola 45

Fairfield 42, Oxford 28

Frankfort 54, Pawnee City, Neb. 16

Garden Plain 64, Wichita Trinity 52

Goddard 49, Augusta 47

Goddard-Eisenhower 47, Salina South 28

Goessel 44, Marion 42

Golden Plains 63, Weskan 43

Haven 56, Hutchinson Trinity 29

Hesston 63, Southeast Saline 41

Hodgeman County 55, Deerfield 8

Independence 45, Caney Valley 27

Inman 38, Minneapolis 29

Moundridge 56, Elyria Christian 40

Nemaha Central 52, Perry-Lecompton 21

Ness City 48, Macksville 42

Nickerson 63, Buhler 27

Norwich 57, Douglass 21

Phillipsburg 64, Oakley 28

Pleasanton 36, KC Christian 24

Quinter 52, Victoria 42

Rural Vista 61, Canton-Galva 41

Russell 72, Stockton 41

Salina Central 64, Wichita Campus 21

Salina Sacred Heart 58, Ell-Saline 45

Scott City 40, Ulysses 17

Sedan 58, Chetopa 24

Smoky Valley 45, Abilene 31

Spring Hill 58, Leavenworth 51

Trego 64, Dighton 42

Valley Heights 48, Riley County 40

Wellington 62, Mulvane 18

West Elk 60, Oswego 20

