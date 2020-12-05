Kansas high school basketball scores and highlights — Dec. 4, 2020

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andover 73, McPherson 44
Attica 65, Burden Central 20
Caney Valley 64, Independence 51
Cheney 55, Conway Springs 30
Goddard 49, Augusta 47
Goodland 62, Syracuse 22
Haven 52, Hutchinson Trinity 48
Hesston 71, Southeast Saline 35
Hoisington 83, Central Plains 33
Meade 49, Pawnee Heights 41
Minneapolis 55, Inman 52
Mulvane 62, Wellington 55
Otis-Bison 46, Wilson 36
Scott City 43, Ulysses 41
Trego 55, Dighton 29
West Elk 52, Oswego 17
Wichita Campus 62, Salina Central 55
Wichita Trinity 67, Garden Plain 46
Hays 62, Hugoton 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andale 63, Valley Center 31
Attica 49, Burden Central 17
Bluestem 43, Remington 35
Bonner Springs 44, Labette County 31
Central Plains 55, Hoisington 25
Chaparral 46, Medicine Lodge 34
Cheney 59, Conway Springs 26
Clearwater 47, Belle Plaine 37
Cunningham 69, Minneola 45
Fairfield 42, Oxford 28
Frankfort 54, Pawnee City, Neb. 16
Garden Plain 64, Wichita Trinity 52
Goddard 49, Augusta 47
Goddard-Eisenhower 47, Salina South 28
Goessel 44, Marion 42
Golden Plains 63, Weskan 43
Haven 56, Hutchinson Trinity 29
Hesston 63, Southeast Saline 41
Hodgeman County 55, Deerfield 8
Independence 45, Caney Valley 27
Inman 38, Minneapolis 29
Moundridge 56, Elyria Christian 40
Nemaha Central 52, Perry-Lecompton 21
Ness City 48, Macksville 42
Nickerson 63, Buhler 27
Norwich 57, Douglass 21
Phillipsburg 64, Oakley 28
Pleasanton 36, KC Christian 24
Quinter 52, Victoria 42
Rural Vista 61, Canton-Galva 41
Russell 72, Stockton 41
Salina Central 64, Wichita Campus 21
Salina Sacred Heart 58, Ell-Saline 45
Scott City 40, Ulysses 17
Sedan 58, Chetopa 24
Smoky Valley 45, Abilene 31
Spring Hill 58, Leavenworth 51
Trego 64, Dighton 42
Valley Heights 48, Riley County 40
Wellington 62, Mulvane 18
West Elk 60, Oswego 20