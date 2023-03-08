WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — March madness is here at both the college level and the high school level. Here are the scores from each game of the state tournament.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores (played at Wichita State University)

Wichita Heights 67
vs. Junction City 44

Derby 64
vs. Olathe North 64

Blue Valley North 44
vs. Manhattan 39

Blue Valley Northwest 73
vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest 54

6A girls scores (played at Wichita State University)

Shawnee Mission South
vs. Blue Valley

Lawrence
vs. Topeka Washburn Rural

Derby
vs. Olathe Northwest

Blue Valley North
vs. Wichita Southeast

5A boys scores (played at Emporia State University)

Topeka-Highland Park
vs. Basehor-Linwood

Andover
vs. Maize South

Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Hutchinson
vs. Pittsburg

5A girls scores (played at Emporia State University)

Topeka-Seaman 42
vs. Lenexa-St. James 65

Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 66
vs. Topeka-Highland Park 22

Bishop Carroll 58
vs. Andover Central 47

Andover 58
vs. Emporia 48

4A boys scores (played in Salina)

Hugoton 80
vs. Clay Center Community 63

Eudora 46 (OT)
vs. Baldwin 42

McPherson 71
vs. Wellington 49

Atchison 70
vs. Shawnee Mission-Miege 88

4A girls scores (played in Salina)

Wellington
vs. Shawnee Mission Miege

Independence
vs. Hugoton

McPherson
vs. Topeka-Hayden

Andale
vs. Parsons

3A boys scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)

Galena
vs. Wellsville

Marysville
vs. Wichita Collegiate

Southeast of Saline
vs. Perry Lecompton

Hesston
vs. Colby

3A girls scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)

Phillipsburg 40
vs. Riley County 27

Cheney 65
vs. Eureka 48

Goodland 53
vs. Frontenac 48

Silver Lake 72
vs. Santa Fe Trail 41

2A boys scores (played at Kansas State University)

Wichita Independent 55
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 46

Bennington 45
vs. Medicine Lodge 56

Hays-Thomas More Prep 52
vs. Horton 27

Moundridge 63
vs. St. Mary’s 31

2A girls scores (played at Kansas State University)

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
vs. St. Mary’s

Riverside
vs. Wichita Independent

Elbing-Berean Academy
vs. Hoxie

Hillsboro
vs. Leoti-Wichita County

1A D1 boys scores (played at Dodge City)

Olpe
vs. Centralia

Wichita Classical
vs. McPherson-Elyria Christian

Macksville
vs. La Crosse

Clifton-Clyde
vs. Montezuma-South Gray

1A D1 girls scores (played at Dodge City)

Norwich 42
vs. Canton-Galva 34

Central Plains 40
vs. Highland-Doniphan West 60

Quinter 57
vs. Olpe 47

Frankfort 61
vs. Montezuma-South Gray 53

1A D2 boys scores (played at Barton County Community College)

Tribune-Greeley County
vs. Southern Cloud

Stafford
vs. Coldwater-South Central

Axtell
vs. Bucklin

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
vs. Lebo

1A D2 girls scores (played at Barton County Community College)

Lebo 56
vs. Rozel Pawnee Heights 12

South Haven 35
vs. Bucklin 44

Hanover 63
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 32

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 45
vs. Hutchinson Central Christian 40