WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — March madness is here at both the college level and the high school level. Here are the scores from each game of the state tournament.

Tune in to KSN News at 10 to watch highlights from the state championships.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores (played at Wichita State University)

Wichita Heights 67

vs. Junction City 44

Derby 64

vs. Olathe North 64

Blue Valley North 44

vs. Manhattan 39

Blue Valley Northwest 73

vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest 54

6A girls scores (played at Wichita State University)

Shawnee Mission South

vs. Blue Valley

Lawrence

vs. Topeka Washburn Rural

Derby

vs. Olathe Northwest

Blue Valley North

vs. Wichita Southeast

5A boys scores (played at Emporia State University)

Topeka-Highland Park

vs. Basehor-Linwood

Andover

vs. Maize South

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Hutchinson

vs. Pittsburg

5A girls scores (played at Emporia State University)

Topeka-Seaman 42

vs. Lenexa-St. James 65

Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 66

vs. Topeka-Highland Park 22

Bishop Carroll 58

vs. Andover Central 47

Andover 58

vs. Emporia 48

4A boys scores (played in Salina)

Hugoton 80

vs. Clay Center Community 63

Eudora 46 (OT)

vs. Baldwin 42

McPherson 71

vs. Wellington 49

Atchison 70

vs. Shawnee Mission-Miege 88

4A girls scores (played in Salina)

Wellington

vs. Shawnee Mission Miege

Independence

vs. Hugoton

McPherson

vs. Topeka-Hayden

Andale

vs. Parsons

3A boys scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)

Galena

vs. Wellsville

Marysville

vs. Wichita Collegiate

Southeast of Saline

vs. Perry Lecompton

Hesston

vs. Colby

3A girls scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)

Phillipsburg 40

vs. Riley County 27

Cheney 65

vs. Eureka 48

Goodland 53

vs. Frontenac 48

Silver Lake 72

vs. Santa Fe Trail 41

2A boys scores (played at Kansas State University)

Wichita Independent 55

vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 46

Bennington 45

vs. Medicine Lodge 56

Hays-Thomas More Prep 52

vs. Horton 27

Moundridge 63

vs. St. Mary’s 31

2A girls scores (played at Kansas State University)

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

vs. St. Mary’s

Riverside

vs. Wichita Independent

Elbing-Berean Academy

vs. Hoxie

Hillsboro

vs. Leoti-Wichita County

1A D1 boys scores (played at Dodge City)

Olpe

vs. Centralia

Wichita Classical

vs. McPherson-Elyria Christian

Macksville

vs. La Crosse

Clifton-Clyde

vs. Montezuma-South Gray

1A D1 girls scores (played at Dodge City)

Norwich 42

vs. Canton-Galva 34

Central Plains 40

vs. Highland-Doniphan West 60

Quinter 57

vs. Olpe 47

Frankfort 61

vs. Montezuma-South Gray 53

1A D2 boys scores (played at Barton County Community College)

Tribune-Greeley County

vs. Southern Cloud

Stafford

vs. Coldwater-South Central

Axtell

vs. Bucklin

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

vs. Lebo

1A D2 girls scores (played at Barton County Community College)

Lebo 56

vs. Rozel Pawnee Heights 12

South Haven 35

vs. Bucklin 44

Hanover 63

vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 32

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 45

vs. Hutchinson Central Christian 40