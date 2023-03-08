WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — March madness is here at both the college level and the high school level. Here are the scores from each game of the state tournament.
Tune in to KSN News at 10 to watch highlights from the state championships.
Scores will be updated as they are received.
6A boys scores (played at Wichita State University)
Wichita Heights 67
vs. Junction City 44
Derby 64
vs. Olathe North 64
Blue Valley North 44
vs. Manhattan 39
Blue Valley Northwest 73
vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest 54
6A girls scores (played at Wichita State University)
Shawnee Mission South
vs. Blue Valley
Lawrence
vs. Topeka Washburn Rural
Derby
vs. Olathe Northwest
Blue Valley North
vs. Wichita Southeast
5A boys scores (played at Emporia State University)
Topeka-Highland Park
vs. Basehor-Linwood
Andover
vs. Maize South
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Blue Valley Southwest
Hutchinson
vs. Pittsburg
5A girls scores (played at Emporia State University)
Topeka-Seaman 42
vs. Lenexa-St. James 65
Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 66
vs. Topeka-Highland Park 22
Bishop Carroll 58
vs. Andover Central 47
Andover 58
vs. Emporia 48
4A boys scores (played in Salina)
Hugoton 80
vs. Clay Center Community 63
Eudora 46 (OT)
vs. Baldwin 42
McPherson 71
vs. Wellington 49
Atchison 70
vs. Shawnee Mission-Miege 88
4A girls scores (played in Salina)
Wellington
vs. Shawnee Mission Miege
Independence
vs. Hugoton
McPherson
vs. Topeka-Hayden
Andale
vs. Parsons
3A boys scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)
Galena
vs. Wellsville
Marysville
vs. Wichita Collegiate
Southeast of Saline
vs. Perry Lecompton
Hesston
vs. Colby
3A girls scores (played at Hutchinson Community College)
Phillipsburg 40
vs. Riley County 27
Cheney 65
vs. Eureka 48
Goodland 53
vs. Frontenac 48
Silver Lake 72
vs. Santa Fe Trail 41
2A boys scores (played at Kansas State University)
Wichita Independent 55
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 46
Bennington 45
vs. Medicine Lodge 56
Hays-Thomas More Prep 52
vs. Horton 27
Moundridge 63
vs. St. Mary’s 31
2A girls scores (played at Kansas State University)
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
vs. St. Mary’s
Riverside
vs. Wichita Independent
Elbing-Berean Academy
vs. Hoxie
Hillsboro
vs. Leoti-Wichita County
1A D1 boys scores (played at Dodge City)
Olpe
vs. Centralia
Wichita Classical
vs. McPherson-Elyria Christian
Macksville
vs. La Crosse
Clifton-Clyde
vs. Montezuma-South Gray
1A D1 girls scores (played at Dodge City)
Norwich 42
vs. Canton-Galva 34
Central Plains 40
vs. Highland-Doniphan West 60
Quinter 57
vs. Olpe 47
Frankfort 61
vs. Montezuma-South Gray 53
1A D2 boys scores (played at Barton County Community College)
Tribune-Greeley County
vs. Southern Cloud
Stafford
vs. Coldwater-South Central
Axtell
vs. Bucklin
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
vs. Lebo
1A D2 girls scores (played at Barton County Community College)
Lebo 56
vs. Rozel Pawnee Heights 12
South Haven 35
vs. Bucklin 44
Hanover 63
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 32
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 45
vs. Hutchinson Central Christian 40