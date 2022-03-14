High school basketball championships were held across Kansas on Saturday. Check out the final scores.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 6A

Championship

Wichita Heights 61, BV Northwest 54

Third Place

Lawrence Free State 58, Olathe West 51

Class 5A

Championship

Topeka Seaman 66, DeSoto 47

Third Place

St. James Academy 81, Maize 62

Class 4A

Championship

Bishop Miege 64, Andale 57

Third Place

McPherson 37, Topeka Hayden 33

Class 3A

Championship

Hesston 51, Royal Valley 41

Third Place

Southeast Saline 57, Hays-TMP-Marian 44

Class 2A

Championship

Hillsboro 60, St. Mary’s 32

Third Place

Lyndon 66, Valley Falls 50

Class 1A Division 1

Championship

Olpe 66, South Gray 42

Third Place

Macksville 66, Solomon 54

Class 1A Division 2

Championship

Greeley County 56, Hanover 55

Third Place

Northern Valley 84, Bucklin 79, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 6A

Championship

Washburn Rural 40, Derby 23

Third Place

Blue Valley 48, Olathe North 46, 3OT

Class 5A

Championship

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Salina Central 38

Third Place

Andover Central 48, Lansing 46

Class 4A

Championship

Bishop Miege 71, Eudora 45

Third Place

Wamego 68, Wellington 61

Class 3A

Championship

Goodland 48, Hugoton 47

Third Place

Silver Lake 53, Nickerson 51

Class 2A

Championship

Sterling 47, Garden Plain 38

Third Place

Smith Center 44, Berean Academy 37

Class 1A Division 1

Championship

Pretty Prairie 37, Centralia 35

Third Place

Burlingame 55, Hodgeman County 45

Class 1A Division 2

Championship

Central Plains 50, Golden Plains 38

Third Place

Hanover 47, Hutchinson Central Christian 27