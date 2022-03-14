High school basketball championships were held across Kansas on Saturday. Check out the final scores.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 6A
Championship
Wichita Heights 61, BV Northwest 54
Third Place
Lawrence Free State 58, Olathe West 51
Class 5A
Championship
Topeka Seaman 66, DeSoto 47
Third Place
St. James Academy 81, Maize 62
Class 4A
Championship
Bishop Miege 64, Andale 57
Third Place
McPherson 37, Topeka Hayden 33
Class 3A
Championship
Hesston 51, Royal Valley 41
Third Place
Southeast Saline 57, Hays-TMP-Marian 44
Class 2A
Championship
Hillsboro 60, St. Mary’s 32
Third Place
Lyndon 66, Valley Falls 50
Class 1A Division 1
Championship
Olpe 66, South Gray 42
Third Place
Macksville 66, Solomon 54
Class 1A Division 2
Championship
Greeley County 56, Hanover 55
Third Place
Northern Valley 84, Bucklin 79, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 6A
Championship
Washburn Rural 40, Derby 23
Third Place
Blue Valley 48, Olathe North 46, 3OT
Class 5A
Championship
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Salina Central 38
Third Place
Andover Central 48, Lansing 46
Class 4A
Championship
Bishop Miege 71, Eudora 45
Third Place
Wamego 68, Wellington 61
Class 3A
Championship
Goodland 48, Hugoton 47
Third Place
Silver Lake 53, Nickerson 51
Class 2A
Championship
Sterling 47, Garden Plain 38
Third Place
Smith Center 44, Berean Academy 37
Class 1A Division 1
Championship
Pretty Prairie 37, Centralia 35
Third Place
Burlingame 55, Hodgeman County 45
Class 1A Division 2
Championship
Central Plains 50, Golden Plains 38
Third Place
Hanover 47, Hutchinson Central Christian 27