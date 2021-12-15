Kansas high school prep basketball scores from Dec. 14

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Operation Holiday distribution at the former Sear's Auto Center location begins today Towne East Square. The auto center is located in the northwest parking lot.

Now through Saturday, the HumanKind Ministries hopes to serve up to 14,000 people, providing them with grocery gift cards, nonperishable food, blankets, kid’s coats, pet food, and toys & gifts. The organization is operating a drive-thru format with indoor distribution for those without access to a car. They will serve about 80-100 people every 15 minutes.