Kansas high school prep basketball scores from Dec. 14

Here are the latest high school basketball scores for Dec. 14.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andale 69, Wellington 42
Andover 69, Goddard-Eisenhower 36
Andover Central 72, Valley Center 56
Atchison 62, Ottawa 61
Augusta 54, Winfield 45
Axtell 42, Wetmore 40
BV Northwest 78, Belton, Mo. 36
Baxter Springs 50, Pittsburg Colgan 47
Beloit 52, Republic County 19
Bennington 60, Lakeside 54
Bluestem 66, Fredonia 38
Bucklin 69, Spearville 40
Buhler 58, Circle 50
Burlingame 62, Southern Coffey 31
Burlington 54, Iola 32
Clay Center 71, Riley County 54
Concordia 52, Marysville 34
Cunningham 50, Argonia 13
Ellinwood 69, Ell-Saline 24
Ellis 66, Phillipsburg 64
Ellsworth 56, Minneapolis 48
Eudora 44, Paola 28
Frankfort 56, Valley Heights 34
Haven 72, Nickerson 38
Hays 47, Hoisington 30
Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Oakley 40
Highland Park 71, Topeka Seaman 69
Hillsboro 78, Marion 14
Hodgeman County 60, Ness City 56
Holcomb 67, Colby 62
Holton 51, Jefferson West 27
Humboldt 63, Marmaton Valley 20
Hutchinson 52, Newton 37
Junction City 52, Manhattan 37
La Crosse 58, Dighton 47
Labette County 64, Parsons 50
Lakin 84, Sublette 61
Lansing 61, SM North 57
Lawrence Free State 51, Mill Valley 23
Lyndon 62, West Franklin 42
Macksville 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 36
Maize South 83, Salina South 49
McPherson 66, El Dorado 14
Meade 22, Ashland 14
Medicine Lodge 60, Kingman 52
Metro Academy 40, Nevada, Mo. 36
Minneola 62, Satanta 53
Mission Valley 56, Council Grove 49
Moundridge 48, Little River 38
Nemaha Central 57, Hiawatha 46
Northern Heights 46, Chase County 43
Northern Valley 59, Logan/Palco 54
Norwich 60, Udall 31
Osage City 62, Central Heights 32
Osborne 56, Victoria 43
Pawnee Heights 52, Western Plains 30
Pittsburg 60, Independence 48
Pratt 63, Russell 45
Rawlins County 59, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 23
Riverton 65, Oswego 17
Rose Hill 73, Mulvane 51
Royal Valley 62, Perry-Lecompton 51
Salina Central 68, Arkansas City 46
Scott City 63, Cimarron 40
Smoky Valley 59, Hesston 40
South Central 41, Kiowa County 31
South Gray 74, Ingalls 16
South Haven 50, South Barber 44
Southeast Saline 53, Abilene 51
Stafford 65, Centre 36
Sterling 51, Inman 46
Tonganoxie 56, KC Turner 37
Topeka 45, Emporia 42
Wakefield 36, Miltonvale 30
Wallace County 48, Weskan 43
Washburn Rural 34, Topeka Hayden 27
Wellsville 78, Osawatomie 43
Wichita Campus 81, Goddard 36
Wichita Classical 61, Fairfield 35
Wichita Collegiate 44, Clearwater 28
Wichita County 82, Stanton County 63
Wichita East 64, Wichita Bishop Carroll 63
Wichita Northwest 70, Wichita North 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andover 38, Goddard-Eisenhower 24
Andover Central 64, Valley Center 22
Atchison County 49, McLouth 21
Axtell 51, Wetmore 29
Baldwin 35, Louisburg 34
Beloit 57, Republic County 27
Bennington 63, Lakeside 52
Bluestem 33, Fredonia 25
Burlington 56, Iola 27
Central Heights 34, Osage City 30
Centralia 58, Onaga 33
Chaparral 43, Belle Plaine 31
Cheney 56, Wichita Trinity 21
Cimarron 52, Scott City 40
Circle 50, Buhler 31
Clay Center 41, Riley County 27
Clearwater 54, Wichita Collegiate 25
Colby 45, Holcomb 39
Council Grove 45, Mission Valley 29
Derby 52, Maize 16
Dighton 43, La Crosse 28
Dodge City 48, Woodward, Okla. 40
Douglass 42, Conway Springs 33
Ellinwood 61, Ell-Saline 43
Eudora 46, Paola 35
Fairfield 44, Wichita Classical 29
Flinthills 56, Altoona-Midway 24
Fort Scott 61, Chanute 29
Garden Plain 35, Wichita Independent 30
Goddard 36, Wichita Campus 28
Great Bend 43, Larned 24
Hays 49, Hoisington 24
Hays-TMP-Marian 48, Oakley 23
Hiawatha 46, Nemaha Central 38
Hillsboro 69, Marion 32
Hodgeman County 44, Ness City 26
Hugoton 87, Southwestern Hts. 30
Hutchinson 61, Newton 32
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Macksville 35
Independence 58, Pittsburg 38
Inman 68, Sterling 39
Jefferson West 41, Holton 32
Kingman 64, Medicine Lodge 47
Labette County 39, Parsons 38
Lawrence 54, BV West 47
Little River 45, Moundridge 31
Manhattan 39, Junction City 17
Marysville 44, Concordia 19
McPherson 66, El Dorado 14
Mulvane 40, Rose Hill 30
Nickerson 52, Haven 31
Northern Heights 41, Chase County 22
Northern Valley 48, Logan/Palco 22
Norwich 54, Udall 18
Olathe East 59, Gardner-Edgerton 33
Osborne 50, Victoria 43
Ottawa 46, Atchison 29
Pawnee Heights 35, Western Plains-Healy 12
Phillipsburg 63, Ellis 36
Pittsburg Colgan 54, Baxter Springs 19
Pratt 56, Russell 53
Pretty Prairie 56, Oxford 29
Rawlins County 59, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 23
Remington 39, Halstead 24
Riverton 47, Oswego 21
SM South 40, Spring Hill 31
Salina Central 71, Arkansas City 15
Salina South 54, Maize South 24
Shawnee Heights 64, Topeka West 55
Smoky Valley 47, Hesston 36
Southeast Saline 45, Abilene 32
Spearville 44, Bucklin 31
St. John 63, Rock Hills 34
Tescott 51, Chase 41
Tonganoxie 49, KC Turner 11
Topeka 38, Emporia 36
Topeka Seaman 65, Highland Park 30
Trego 53, Stockton 42
Valley Heights 42, Frankfort 37
Wallace County 58, Weskan 40
Wamego 57, Chapman 31
Washburn Rural 56, Topeka Hayden 27
Wellington 62, Andale 54
Wellsville 54, Osawatomie 48
West Franklin 53, Lyndon 41
Wichita Bishop Carroll 53, Wichita East 35
Wichita North 43, Wichita Northwest 40
Wichita Sunrise 72, Wichita Home School 15
Winfield 48, Augusta 34