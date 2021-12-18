Kansas high school prep basketball scores from Dec. 17

Here are the latest high school basketball scores for Dec. 14. For the latest updated local scores click here.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andale 45, Clearwater 31

Andover 71, Arkansas City 42

Atchison 49, Rossville 40

Augusta 61, Circle 57

BV Northwest 69, BV North 54

Belle Plaine 71, Ell-Saline 58

Beloit 55, Ellsworth 52

Berean Academy 48, Medicine Lodge 40

Bishop Miege 73, Kauffman Charter, Mo. 40

Bluestem 57, Burden Central 47

Burrton 75, Fairfield 73, 3OT

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 84, Oswego 28

Colby 43, Scott City 40

Columbus 46, Riverton 45

Concordia 53, Abilene 50

Conway Springs 39, Remington 36

Derby 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 52

Dewey, Okla. 46, Caney Valley 35

Dighton 53, Wallace County 34

El Dorado 77, Winfield 59

Ellinwood 50, Ellis 49

Flinthills 81, Eureka 46

Garden City 65, Wichita Life Prep 62

Girard 61, Fort Scott 49

Goessel 50, Udall 46

Great Bend 46, Emporia 38

Greeley County 72, Quinter 57

Haven 71, Central Plains 22

Hays 73, Liberal 33

Hesston 53, St. John 16

Hillsboro 66, Southeast Saline 57

Holcomb 74, Goodland 43

Hutchinson 55, Salina South 38

Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Caldwell 61

Immanuel Lutheran, Okla. 59, Tyro Community Christian 49

Independence 67, Coffeyville 37

Junction City 66, Topeka Hayden 49

KC Bishop Ward 50, KC Turner 25

Kingman 68, Hutchinson Trinity 57

La Crosse 58, Otis-Bison 29

Labette County 56, Chanute 44

Lakeside 68, Chase 30

Lakin 69, Stanton County 56

Lawrence 64, SM North 52

Lawrence Free State 80, SM Northwest 52

Macksville 51, Stafford 39

Minneola 48, Ingalls 39

Moundridge 62, Garden Plain 35

Northern Valley 80, Wheatland-Grinnell 66

Norton 45, Russell 41

Norwich 60, South Haven 37

Oakley 53, Smith Center 28

Osborne 56, Tescott 22

Oskaloosa 29, McLouth 27

Paola 46, Ottawa 42

Pawnee Heights 65, Ashland 37

Perry-Lecompton 65, Riverside 55

Phillipsburg 65, Plainville 58

Pittsburg 72, Parsons 59

Pratt 68, Nickerson 46

Salina Sacred Heart 62, Minneapolis 40

Satanta 61, Sublette 44

Sedgwick 61, Chaparral 51

Smoky Valley 68, Halstead 29

Southwestern Hts. 63, Ulysses 53

St. James Academy 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 55

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Southern Cloud 29

St. Mary’s 63, Silver Lake 30

Sterling 55, Wichita Trinity 46

Sylvan-Lucas 62, Pike Valley 26

Topeka 86, Highland Park 16

Topeka West 78, Manhattan 65

Triplains-Brewster 63, Weskan 53

Valley Center 48, Goddard 39

Wabaunsee 64, Rock Creek 50

Wakefield 26, Herington 22

Wamego 64, Clay Center 51

Washburn Rural 51, Topeka Seaman 34

Wellington 64, Rose Hill 17

Wellsville 52, Burlington 45

West Elk 51, Fredonia 33

Wichita Campus 77, Newton 51

Wichita Collegiate 51, Mulvane 49, OT

Wichita Home School 78, Bucklin 57

Wichita Independent 56, Bennington 54

Wichita Sunrise 56, Destiny Christian, Okla. 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chapman vs. Marysville, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Inman vs. Cheney, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Kinsley vs. Ness City, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Logan/Palco vs. Natoma, ppd.

Northern Heights vs. Central Heights, ppd.

Wilson vs. Lincoln, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andale 47, Clearwater 39

Andover 49, Arkansas City 10

Ashland 40, Pawnee Heights 24

BV Northwest 46, BV North 38

BV West 46, BV North 38

Beloit 45, Ellsworth 43

Bishop Miege 73, Park Hill, Mo. 47

Bluestem 58, Burden Central 33

Burlington 74, Wellsville 27

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 51, Oswego 24

Central Plains 46, Haven 26

Circle 35, Augusta 29

Columbus 31, Riverton 28

Concordia 39, Abilene 36

Derby 47, Goddard-Eisenhower 21

Dewey, Okla. 41, Caney Valley 24

Dexter 51, Oswego 24

Dighton 51, Wallace County 38

Ellinwood 58, Ellis 41

Emporia 47, Great Bend 39

Fairfield 45, Burrton 41

Fort Scott 43, Girard 30

Fredonia 39, West Elk 37

Goddard 44, Valley Center 39

Goessel 47, Udall 22

Goodland 71, Holcomb 38

Hays-TMP-Marian 75, Stockton 39

Herington 45, Wakefield 23

Hesston 44, St. John 34

Hodgeman County 48, Meade 36

Hugoton 66, Cimarron 44

Hutchinson 56, Salina South 31

KC Bishop Ward 43, KC Turner 27

La Crosse 36, Otis-Bison 35

Lakeside 56, Chase 31

Lawrence 66, SM North 40

Liberal 62, Hays 39

Lyndon 34, Chase County 29

Macksville 71, Stafford 22

Manhattan 69, Topeka West 52

Marysville 45, Chapman 30

Minneapolis 37, Salina Sacred Heart 27

Minneola 54, Ingalls 36

Mulvane 51, Wichita Collegiate 39

Nemaha Central 35, Royal Valley 25

Nickerson 56, Pratt 40

Olathe North 60, Gardner-Edgerton 20

Osborne 47, Tescott 32

Ottawa 48, Paola 39

Phillipsburg 71, Plainville 10

Quinter 61, Greeley County 43

Rawlins County 41, Hitchcock County, Neb. 29

Riverside 41, Perry-Lecompton 30

Rock Creek 48, Wabaunsee 29

Rossville 63, Atchison 25

Rural Vista 48, Centre 27

Russell 52, Norton 44

Scott City 42, Colby 38

Smith Center 44, Oakley 30

Smoky Valley 60, Halstead 28

Southeast Saline 49, Hillsboro 36

Spring Hill 43, Baldwin 40

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Southern Cloud 9

Sublette 34, Satanta 23

Sylvan-Lucas 55, Pike Valley 22

Topeka 86, Highland Park 16

Topeka Hayden 42, Junction City 16

Topeka Heritage Christian 45, KC Christian 25

Trego 55, Oberlin-Decatur 40

Ulysses 44, Southwestern Hts. 32

Wamego 38, Clay Center 28

Wellington 64, Rose Hill 17

Wheatland-Grinnell 65, Northern Valley 38

Wichita Campus 40, Newton 10

Wichita Life Prep 48, Garden City 34

Winfield 57, El Dorado 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Attica vs. Oxford, ppd.

Kinsley vs. Ness City, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Logan/Palco vs. Natoma, ppd.

Wilson vs. Lincoln, ppd.

