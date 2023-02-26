Kansas high school state wrestling took place in Wichita, Salina and Hays on Friday and Saturday. Find the results below.

6A – Team Scores

1Derby 193.5
2Garden City 168.5
3Mill Valley 145.5
4Manhattan 142.5
5Olathe North 127.0
6Topeka-Washburn Rural 119.0

6A – 106

  • 1st Place – Caeleb Hutchinson of Manhattan
  • 2nd Place – Braydon Pacheco of Garden City
  • 3rd Place – Jayden Grijalva of Derby
  • 4th Place – Lou Elsten of Lawrence
  • 5th Place – Roman Clouse of Gardner Edgerton
  • 6th Place – Drew Streeter of Lawrence-Free State

6A – 113

  • 1st Place – Easton Broxterman of Topeka-Washburn Rural
  • 2nd Place – Ezekiel Witt of Junction City
  • 3rd Place – Nolan Bradley of Lawrence-Free State
  • 4th Place – Blake Samuelson of Olathe North
  • 5th Place – Cameron Coonrod of Manhattan
  • 6th Place – Gabe Sherell of Olathe Northwest

6A – 120

  • 1st Place – Landen Kocher-Munoz of Topeka-Washburn Rural
  • 2nd Place – Aiden Stuart of Olathe East
  • 3rd Place – Matthew Long of Garden City
  • 4th Place – Henry White of Blue Valley West
  • 5th Place – Richard Shields of Wichita-North
  • 6th Place – Kasen Smith of Gardner Edgerton

6A – 126

  • 1st Place – Dillon Cooper of Mill Valley
  • 2nd Place – Braden Tatum of Derby
  • 3rd Place – Logan Lagerman of Manhattan
  • 4th Place – Andrew Honas of Lawrence
  • 5th Place – Grayson Hagen of Lawrence-Free State
  • 6th Place – Jacob Mendoza of Shawnee Mission West

6A – 132

  • 1st Place – Jameal Agnew of Manhattan
  • 2nd Place – Eddie Hughart of Mill Valley
  • 3rd Place – Ryan Heiman of Garden City
  • 4th Place – Ethan Jenkinson of Shawnee Mission East
  • 5th Place – Jaime Villanueva of Junction City
  • 6th Place – Cooper Stivers of Topeka-Washburn Rural

6A – 138

  • 1st Place – Cael Alderman of Olathe North
  • 2nd Place – Patrick Foxworth of Junction City
  • 3rd Place – Maddox Cassella of Mill Valley
  • 4th Place – Blaine Baird of Topeka-Washburn Rural
  • 5th Place – Layne Sweat of Derby
  • 6th Place – Reese Russman of Olathe West

6A – 144

  • 1st Place – Eric Streeter of Lawrence-Free State
  • 2nd Place – Troy Allen of Derby
  • 3rd Place – Noah Conover of Olathe Northwest
  • 4th Place – Alonzo Borjas of Gardner Edgerton
  • 5th Place – Brady Mason of Mill Valley
  • 6th Place – Ender Rider of Olathe East

6A – 150

  • 1st Place – Collin McAlister of Mill Valley
  • 2nd Place – Tate Rusher of Derby
  • 3rd Place – Trevor Vasquez of Olathe North
  • 4th Place – Kristjan Marshall of Topeka-Washburn Rural
  • 5th Place – Kaden Garvalena of Dodge City
  • 6th Place – Therron Meade of Gardner Edgerton

6A – 157

  • 1st Place – Knowlyn Egan of Derby
  • 2nd Place – Alec Samuelson of Olathe North
  • 3rd Place – Adam Hageman of Shawnee Mission Northwest
  • 4th Place – Brody Byrne of Topeka-Washburn Rural
  • 5th Place – Isaac Sinks of Manhattan
  • 6th Place – Zaine Mayfield of Gardner Edgerton

6A – 165

  • 1st Place – Colin Kleysteuber of Garden City
  • 2nd Place – Jacob Vasquez of Olathe North
  • 3rd Place – Griffin Bohanan of Junction City
  • 4th Place – Alan Flores of Dodge City
  • 5th Place – Jackson Matchell of Shawnee Mission South
  • 6th Place – Cooper Novacek of Olathe West

6A – 175

  • 1st Place – Luke Barker of Dodge City
  • 2nd Place – Denton Dobbins of Blue Valley
  • 3rd Place – Ty Hammers of Gardner Edgerton
  • 4th Place – Peyton Neptune of Derby
  • 5th Place – Vance Provost of Olathe North
  • 6th Place – Sam Imes of Mill Valley

6A – 190

  • 1st Place – Trystian Juarez of Liberal
  • 2nd Place – Alan Chairez of Garden City
  • 3rd Place – Lucas Hageman of Shawnee Mission Northwest
  • 4th Place – Trystan Duckworth of Olathe Northwest
  • 5th Place – Mason Hopper of Derby
  • 6th Place – Michael Costello of Olathe East

6A – 215

  • 1st Place – Matthew Marcum of Lawrence-Free State
  • 2nd Place – Lucas Conover of Olathe Northwest
  • 3rd Place – Miles Wash of Derby
  • 4th Place – Brayden Hill of Garden City
  • 5th Place – Christopher Wash jr. of Mill Valley
  • 6th Place – Jaxon Vikander of Manhattan

6A – 285

  • 1st Place – Brett Carroll of Olathe East
  • 2nd Place – Sebastian Lopez of Garden City
  • 3rd Place – Clayton Frehn of Manhattan
  • 4th Place – Matt Godsey of Wichita-South
  • 5th Place – Luke Clayton of Shawnee Mission East
  • 6th Place – Maxwell Robinson of Derby

5A – Team Scores

1Maize 214.0
2Newton 175.5
3OP-St. Thomas Aquinas 122.0
4Great Bend 115.5
5Goddard 114.5
6Valley Center 91.5

5A – 106

  • 1st Place – Caden Gallet of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
  • 2nd Place – Talon Verbeck of Maize
  • 3rd Place – Triston Tomlinson of Great Bend
  • 4th Place – Taylor Rickard of Newton
  • 5th Place – Kolby Quint of Arkansas City
  • 6th Place – Wyatt McCulley of OP-BV Southwest

5A – 113

  • 1st Place – Lucas Kaufman of Newton
  • 2nd Place – Jase Adam of Salina Central
  • 3rd Place – Carlos Leyva of Arkansas City
  • 4th Place – Caden Denton of Wichita-Bishop Carroll
  • 5th Place – Harrison Glover of Goddard
  • 6th Place – Elijah McCullough of Hays

5A – 120

  • 1st Place – Nick Treaster of Newton
  • 2nd Place – Levi Glover of Goddard
  • 3rd Place – Aiden Shields of Valley Center
  • 4th Place – Jaxson Newcomb of Andover Central
  • 5th Place – Evan Vielhauer of Basehor-Linwood
  • 6th Place – Coulter Rieschick of Andover

5A – 126

  • 1st Place – AB Stokes of Newton
  • 2nd Place – Kaiden Hoffman of Great Bend
  • 3rd Place – Jett Schwartz of Valley Center
  • 4th Place – Brody Ballard of Basehor-Linwood
  • 5th Place – Will Burchard of Lenexa-St. James Academy
  • 6th Place – Luke Potter of Andover

5A – 132

  • 1st Place – Harley Zimmerman of Hays
  • 2nd Place – Kaden Allen of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
  • 3rd Place – Daniel Gomez of Maize
  • 4th Place – Spencer Mosier of Arkansas City
  • 5th Place – Bailey Steinmetz of Newton
  • 6th Place – Andrew Bonebrake of Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights

5A – 138

  • 1st Place – Adam Maki of Andover
  • 2nd Place – Nakaylen Shabazz of Maize
  • 3rd Place – Brady Duling of Wichita-Bishop Carroll
  • 4th Place – Lukas Hainline of Emporia
  • 5th Place – Corbin McIntier of Pittsburg
  • 6th Place – Skyler McMullen of Great Bend

5A – 144

  • 1st Place – Jacob Goodwin of Goddard
  • 2nd Place – Dawson Hogan of Salina Central
  • 3rd Place – Camden Padgett of Maize
  • 4th Place – Bradley Trimmell of Andover
  • 5th Place – Jace Schartz of Great Bend
  • 6th Place – Elijah Means of Wichita-Bishop Carroll

5A – 150

  • 1st Place – Xerarch Tungjaroenkul of Emporia
  • 2nd Place – Clayton Bowers of Maize
  • 3rd Place – David Sample of Goddard
  • 4th Place – Kade Smith of Hutchinson
  • 5th Place – Cooper Liles of Great Bend
  • 6th Place – Nick Freeland of Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights

5A – 157

  • 1st Place – Cole Cronk of OP-BV Southwest
  • 2nd Place – Zachary Wessley of Goddard
  • 3rd Place – Sam Duling of Wichita-Bishop Carroll
  • 4th Place – Easton Boone of Valley Center
  • 5th Place – Kelson McAllister of Spring Hill
  • 6th Place – Cody Hughbanks of Maize

5A – 165

  • 1st Place – Dylan Elmore of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
  • 2nd Place – Jayden Ford of Maize
  • 3rd Place – Keon Edwards of Newton
  • 4th Place – Tad Forsyth of OP-BV Southwest
  • 5th Place – JJ White of Pittsburg
  • 6th Place – Davian White of Emporia

5A – 175

  • 1st Place – Connor Padgett of Maize
  • 2nd Place – Tyler Henson of Lansing
  • 3rd Place – Adrian Turner of Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel
  • 4th Place – Matthew Johnson of Great Bend
  • 5th Place – Tate Hutchinson of Andover
  • 6th Place – Allen Baughman of Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights

5A – 190

  • 1st Place – Sean Carroll of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
  • 2nd Place – Nathan Fury of Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel
  • 3rd Place – Ronan Wunsch of Maize
  • 4th Place – Dai`mont Mucker of Valley Center
  • 5th Place – Trenton Kern of Great Bend
  • 6th Place – Logan Buchanan of Newton

5A – 215

  • 1st Place – Ayden Flores of Maize
  • 2nd Place – Pierce Cunningham of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
  • 3rd Place – Sean Wunder of Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
  • 4th Place – Draven Pipkin of Spring Hill
  • 5th Place – Omari Elias of Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel
  • 6th Place – Caden Baragary of Lansing

5A – 285

  • 1st Place – Jaxson Thomas of Topeka-Seaman
  • 2nd Place – Torin Forsyth of OP-BV Southwest
  • 3rd Place – Rio Gomez of Newton
  • 4th Place – Derek Honeycutt of Arkansas City
  • 5th Place – Dawson Rodd of Andover Central
  • 6th Place – Camden Jensen of Hutchinson

4A – Team Scores

1Andale 163.0
2Rose Hill 146.5
3Augusta 127.0
4Paola 124.5
5Clay Center Community 95.0
6Tonganoxie 87.0

4A – 106

  • 1st Place – Brock Johnson of Paola
  • 2nd Place – Johnny Leck of Rose Hill
  • 3rd Place – Ryder Dempewolf of Colby
  • 4th Place – Mason Gibbons of Independence
  • 5th Place – Tristen Cox of Andale
  • 6th Place – Koehn Dietrich of Mulvane

4A – 113

  • 1st Place – Brock Sutton of Ottawa
  • 2nd Place – Bryson Rockers of Paola
  • 3rd Place – Adam Bilby of Rose Hill
  • 4th Place – Cody Black of Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
  • 5th Place – Keith Sanders of Independence
  • 6th Place – Talon Suttles of Winfield

4A – 120

  • 1st Place – Julio Aguirre of Rose Hill
  • 2nd Place – Owen Suttles of Winfield
  • 3rd Place – Kaiden Powell of Paola
  • 4th Place – Sammy Hershberger of Buhler
  • 5th Place – Koby Tyler of Concordia
  • 6th Place – Lucas Batz of Holton

4A – 126

  • 1st Place – Marcus Terry of Augusta
  • 2nd Place – Damon Ingram of Rose Hill
  • 3rd Place – Christopher McClanahan of Abilene
  • 4th Place – Kaeden McCarty of Colby
  • 5th Place – Knox Karnowski of Wamego
  • 6th Place – Connor Barnes of Lindsborg-Smoky Valley

4A – 132

  • 1st Place – Braeden Moore of Tonganoxie
  • 2nd Place – Kohen Wright of Independence
  • 3rd Place – Kalvin LaPlant of Augusta
  • 4th Place – Jasper Allison of Fort Scott
  • 5th Place – Daniel Vines of Concordia
  • 6th Place – Gregery Martinez of Holcomb

4A – 138

  • 1st Place – AJ Furnish of Andale
  • 2nd Place – Trey Dillow of Chanute
  • 3rd Place – Grady Fox of Augusta
  • 4th Place – Tucker Wark of Colby
  • 5th Place – Josh Lawrie of Independence
  • 6th Place – Aj Schaffer of Garnett-Anderson County

4A – 144

  • 1st Place – Owen Eck of Andale
  • 2nd Place – Brady Martin of Tonganoxie
  • 3rd Place – Tucker Cell of Abilene
  • 4th Place – Blake Winsor of Pratt
  • 5th Place – Brody Gomez of Fort Scott
  • 6th Place – Macoy Johnson of Paola

4A – 150

  • 1st Place – Taye Wilson of Pratt
  • 2nd Place – Cannon Carey of Augusta
  • 3rd Place – Noah Bailey of Tonganoxie
  • 4th Place – Thomas McIntyre of Wamego
  • 5th Place – Rhett Briggs of Rose Hill
  • 6th Place – Collin McDaniel of Scott Community

4A – 157

  • 1st Place – Ty Leedy of Chanute
  • 2nd Place – Jonah Meyer of Andale
  • 3rd Place – Braden Wilson of Abilene
  • 4th Place – Charlie Zeller of Paola
  • 5th Place – Cooper Reves of McPherson
  • 6th Place – Adam Mendoza of Hugoton

4A – 165

  • 1st Place – Brett Loader of Clay Center Community
  • 2nd Place – Houston Frank of Scott Community
  • 3rd Place – Ian Aouad of Andale
  • 4th Place – Clayton Younger of Paola
  • 5th Place – Colton Brusven of Tonganoxie
  • 6th Place – Jayden Fletcher of Holton

4A – 175

  • 1st Place – Kody Brenn of Winfield
  • 2nd Place – Isaiah Wilson of Andale
  • 3rd Place – Tucker Jackson of Clay Center Community
  • 4th Place – Dylan Waggerman of Paola
  • 5th Place – Parker Gardner of Lindsborg-Smoky Valley
  • 6th Place – Mason Hernandez of Goodland

4A – 190

  • 1st Place – Jack Harvey of Baldwin
  • 2nd Place – Seth Ferguson of Ottawa
  • 3rd Place – Justin Degollado of Ulysses
  • 4th Place – Cade Small of Chanute
  • 5th Place – Chris Dietrich of Mulvane
  • 6th Place – Seth Carrow of Osawatomie

4A – 215

  • 1st Place – Bronx Wood of Rose Hill
  • 2nd Place – Riley Marx of Andale
  • 3rd Place – Gabe Kant of Augusta
  • 4th Place – Brayden Lexow of Chapman
  • 5th Place – Dalton Roush of Holton
  • 6th Place – Hunter Benedict of Tonganoxie

4A – 285

  • 1st Place – Luke Young of Clay Center Community
  • 2nd Place – Kainen White of Coffeyville-Field Kindley
  • 3rd Place – Milan Colvin of Rose Hill
  • 4th Place – Willy Jon Morales of Augusta
  • 5th Place – Jake Eddington of Columbus
  • 6th Place – Elijah Eslinger of Louisburg

3A/2A/1A – Team Scores

1Hoxie 260.0
2Norton Community 101.0
3Sabetha 100.5
4Smith Center 79.0
5Effingham-Atchison Co Community 74.0
6Hill City 60.0

3A/2A/1A – 106

  • 1st Place – Brogan Monty of Beloit
  • 2nd Place – Kash Schiltz of Hoxie
  • 3rd Place – Alexander Hamel of Hill City
  • 4th Place – Benson Eggleston of Herington
  • 5th Place – Tate Blackwill of Quinter
  • 6th Place – Denton White of Mound City-Jayhawk Linn

3A/2A/1A – 113

  • 1st Place – Ian Giancola of Hoxie
  • 2nd Place – Logan Courtois of Burlingame
  • 3rd Place – Clayton Considine of Halstead
  • 4th Place – Josh Juenemann of Oberlin-Decatur Community
  • 5th Place – Tanner Loughrie of Haven
  • 6th Place – Derek Clydesdale of Norton Community

3A/2A/1A – 120

  • 1st Place – AJ Polansky of Belleville-Republic County
  • 2nd Place – Kaden Sisson of Phillipsburg
  • 3rd Place – Tate Weimer of Hoxie
  • 4th Place – Jacob Moore of Haven
  • 5th Place – Brayton Peters of Minneapolis
  • 6th Place – Jatin Weigel of Norton Community

3A/2A/1A – 126

  • 1st Place – Mason Younger of Ellis
  • 2nd Place – Wayne Shepard of Hoxie
  • 3rd Place – Eastin Redetzke of Hoisington
  • 4th Place – Adler Koontz of Effingham-Atchison Co Community
  • 5th Place – Evan Coble of Howard-West Elk
  • 6th Place – Will Donley of Ellsworth

3A/2A/1A – 132

  • 1st Place – Carson Ochs of Hoxie
  • 2nd Place – Josiah Ball of Hoisington
  • 3rd Place – Gavin Moore of Haven
  • 4th Place – Blake Buresh of Phillipsburg
  • 5th Place – Colson McIntyre of Herington
  • 6th Place – Ryan Sramek of Atwood-Rawlins County

3A/2A/1A – 138

  • 1st Place – Dayton Bell of Hoxie
  • 2nd Place – Colin Menold of Sabetha
  • 3rd Place – Lukas Zodrow of Oberlin-Decatur Community
  • 4th Place – Brennen Pfannenstiel of Norton Community
  • 5th Place – Landyn Plummer of Oakley
  • 6th Place – Killian Vaughan of Gypsum-Southeast of Saline

3A/2A/1A – 144

  • 1st Place – Alex Wilkinson of Smith Center
  • 2nd Place – Wyatt Gardner of Leoti-Wichita County
  • 3rd Place – Duncan Bell of Hoxie
  • 4th Place – Jarret Mader of Ellis
  • 5th Place – Tug Wilson of St. Marys
  • 6th Place – Cameron Svitak of Herington

3A/2A/1A – 150

  • 1st Place – Bentley Montgomery of Smith Center
  • 2nd Place – Easton Schletzbaum of Effingham-Atchison Co Community
  • 3rd Place – Skyler Geer of Halstead
  • 4th Place – Javion Granado of Lakin
  • 5th Place – Deryk Yott of Hoisington
  • 6th Place – Dayton Stephen of Hill City

3A/2A/1A – 157

  • 1st Place – Derek Johnson of Hoxie
  • 2nd Place – Joseph Ord of Anthony/Harper-Chaparral
  • 3rd Place – Paxton Willett of Rossville
  • 4th Place – Seth Keeten of Phillipsburg
  • 5th Place – Jonathan Renyer of Sabetha
  • 6th Place – Teron Kraft of Hoisington

3A/2A/1A – 165

  • 1st Place – Drew Bretz of Hoxie
  • 2nd Place – Drew Withington of Atwood-Rawlins County
  • 3rd Place – Creyo Koop of Howard-West Elk
  • 4th Place – Bricen Lee of Effingham-Atchison Co Community
  • 5th Place – Cole Mathes of Humboldt
  • 6th Place – Augustus Johns of Minneapolis

3A/2A/1A – 175

  • 1st Place – Aiden Amrein of Hill City
  • 2nd Place – Josh Herrmann of Sabetha
  • 3rd Place – Sam Watkins of Hoxie
  • 4th Place – Mac Chambers of Gypsum-Southeast of Saline
  • 5th Place – Garrett Siemsen of Belleville-Republic County
  • 6th Place – Brayden Strobel of Russell

3A/2A/1A – 190

  • 1st Place – Luke Fischer of Larned
  • 2nd Place – Garrett Urban of Norton Community
  • 3rd Place – Kyle Werner of Plainville
  • 4th Place – Ace Monihen of Council Grove
  • 5th Place – Ryan Beavers of Belleville-Republic County
  • 6th Place – Wade Morgan of Douglass

3A/2A/1A -215

  • 1st Place – Eli Franklin of Smith Center
  • 2nd Place – Jefferson Otter of Norton Community
  • 3rd Place – Carter Atteberry of Larned
  • 4th Place – Dravin Chavira of Lakin
  • 5th Place – Colsen Perry of Oskaloosa
  • 6th Place – Ivan Jirak of Oakley

3A/2A/1A – 285

  • 1st Place – Gavin Schippers of Hoxie
  • 2nd Place – Joshua Grimm of Sabetha
  • 3rd Place – Corbin Puga of Norton Community
  • 4th Place – Jacob Carver of Rossville
  • 5th Place – Kolby Hebb of Leon-Bluestem
  • 6th Place – Holden Bass of Seneca-Nemaha Central