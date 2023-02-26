Kansas high school state wrestling took place in Wichita, Salina and Hays on Friday and Saturday. Find the results below.
6A – Team Scores
|1
|Derby
|193.5
|2
|Garden City
|168.5
|3
|Mill Valley
|145.5
|4
|Manhattan
|142.5
|5
|Olathe North
|127.0
|6
|Topeka-Washburn Rural
|119.0
6A – 106
- 1st Place – Caeleb Hutchinson of Manhattan
- 2nd Place – Braydon Pacheco of Garden City
- 3rd Place – Jayden Grijalva of Derby
- 4th Place – Lou Elsten of Lawrence
- 5th Place – Roman Clouse of Gardner Edgerton
- 6th Place – Drew Streeter of Lawrence-Free State
6A – 113
- 1st Place – Easton Broxterman of Topeka-Washburn Rural
- 2nd Place – Ezekiel Witt of Junction City
- 3rd Place – Nolan Bradley of Lawrence-Free State
- 4th Place – Blake Samuelson of Olathe North
- 5th Place – Cameron Coonrod of Manhattan
- 6th Place – Gabe Sherell of Olathe Northwest
6A – 120
- 1st Place – Landen Kocher-Munoz of Topeka-Washburn Rural
- 2nd Place – Aiden Stuart of Olathe East
- 3rd Place – Matthew Long of Garden City
- 4th Place – Henry White of Blue Valley West
- 5th Place – Richard Shields of Wichita-North
- 6th Place – Kasen Smith of Gardner Edgerton
6A – 126
- 1st Place – Dillon Cooper of Mill Valley
- 2nd Place – Braden Tatum of Derby
- 3rd Place – Logan Lagerman of Manhattan
- 4th Place – Andrew Honas of Lawrence
- 5th Place – Grayson Hagen of Lawrence-Free State
- 6th Place – Jacob Mendoza of Shawnee Mission West
6A – 132
- 1st Place – Jameal Agnew of Manhattan
- 2nd Place – Eddie Hughart of Mill Valley
- 3rd Place – Ryan Heiman of Garden City
- 4th Place – Ethan Jenkinson of Shawnee Mission East
- 5th Place – Jaime Villanueva of Junction City
- 6th Place – Cooper Stivers of Topeka-Washburn Rural
6A – 138
- 1st Place – Cael Alderman of Olathe North
- 2nd Place – Patrick Foxworth of Junction City
- 3rd Place – Maddox Cassella of Mill Valley
- 4th Place – Blaine Baird of Topeka-Washburn Rural
- 5th Place – Layne Sweat of Derby
- 6th Place – Reese Russman of Olathe West
6A – 144
- 1st Place – Eric Streeter of Lawrence-Free State
- 2nd Place – Troy Allen of Derby
- 3rd Place – Noah Conover of Olathe Northwest
- 4th Place – Alonzo Borjas of Gardner Edgerton
- 5th Place – Brady Mason of Mill Valley
- 6th Place – Ender Rider of Olathe East
6A – 150
- 1st Place – Collin McAlister of Mill Valley
- 2nd Place – Tate Rusher of Derby
- 3rd Place – Trevor Vasquez of Olathe North
- 4th Place – Kristjan Marshall of Topeka-Washburn Rural
- 5th Place – Kaden Garvalena of Dodge City
- 6th Place – Therron Meade of Gardner Edgerton
6A – 157
- 1st Place – Knowlyn Egan of Derby
- 2nd Place – Alec Samuelson of Olathe North
- 3rd Place – Adam Hageman of Shawnee Mission Northwest
- 4th Place – Brody Byrne of Topeka-Washburn Rural
- 5th Place – Isaac Sinks of Manhattan
- 6th Place – Zaine Mayfield of Gardner Edgerton
6A – 165
- 1st Place – Colin Kleysteuber of Garden City
- 2nd Place – Jacob Vasquez of Olathe North
- 3rd Place – Griffin Bohanan of Junction City
- 4th Place – Alan Flores of Dodge City
- 5th Place – Jackson Matchell of Shawnee Mission South
- 6th Place – Cooper Novacek of Olathe West
6A – 175
- 1st Place – Luke Barker of Dodge City
- 2nd Place – Denton Dobbins of Blue Valley
- 3rd Place – Ty Hammers of Gardner Edgerton
- 4th Place – Peyton Neptune of Derby
- 5th Place – Vance Provost of Olathe North
- 6th Place – Sam Imes of Mill Valley
6A – 190
- 1st Place – Trystian Juarez of Liberal
- 2nd Place – Alan Chairez of Garden City
- 3rd Place – Lucas Hageman of Shawnee Mission Northwest
- 4th Place – Trystan Duckworth of Olathe Northwest
- 5th Place – Mason Hopper of Derby
- 6th Place – Michael Costello of Olathe East
6A – 215
- 1st Place – Matthew Marcum of Lawrence-Free State
- 2nd Place – Lucas Conover of Olathe Northwest
- 3rd Place – Miles Wash of Derby
- 4th Place – Brayden Hill of Garden City
- 5th Place – Christopher Wash jr. of Mill Valley
- 6th Place – Jaxon Vikander of Manhattan
6A – 285
- 1st Place – Brett Carroll of Olathe East
- 2nd Place – Sebastian Lopez of Garden City
- 3rd Place – Clayton Frehn of Manhattan
- 4th Place – Matt Godsey of Wichita-South
- 5th Place – Luke Clayton of Shawnee Mission East
- 6th Place – Maxwell Robinson of Derby
5A – Team Scores
|1
|Maize
|214.0
|2
|Newton
|175.5
|3
|OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
|122.0
|4
|Great Bend
|115.5
|5
|Goddard
|114.5
|6
|Valley Center
|91.5
5A – 106
- 1st Place – Caden Gallet of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
- 2nd Place – Talon Verbeck of Maize
- 3rd Place – Triston Tomlinson of Great Bend
- 4th Place – Taylor Rickard of Newton
- 5th Place – Kolby Quint of Arkansas City
- 6th Place – Wyatt McCulley of OP-BV Southwest
5A – 113
- 1st Place – Lucas Kaufman of Newton
- 2nd Place – Jase Adam of Salina Central
- 3rd Place – Carlos Leyva of Arkansas City
- 4th Place – Caden Denton of Wichita-Bishop Carroll
- 5th Place – Harrison Glover of Goddard
- 6th Place – Elijah McCullough of Hays
5A – 120
- 1st Place – Nick Treaster of Newton
- 2nd Place – Levi Glover of Goddard
- 3rd Place – Aiden Shields of Valley Center
- 4th Place – Jaxson Newcomb of Andover Central
- 5th Place – Evan Vielhauer of Basehor-Linwood
- 6th Place – Coulter Rieschick of Andover
5A – 126
- 1st Place – AB Stokes of Newton
- 2nd Place – Kaiden Hoffman of Great Bend
- 3rd Place – Jett Schwartz of Valley Center
- 4th Place – Brody Ballard of Basehor-Linwood
- 5th Place – Will Burchard of Lenexa-St. James Academy
- 6th Place – Luke Potter of Andover
5A – 132
- 1st Place – Harley Zimmerman of Hays
- 2nd Place – Kaden Allen of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
- 3rd Place – Daniel Gomez of Maize
- 4th Place – Spencer Mosier of Arkansas City
- 5th Place – Bailey Steinmetz of Newton
- 6th Place – Andrew Bonebrake of Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
5A – 138
- 1st Place – Adam Maki of Andover
- 2nd Place – Nakaylen Shabazz of Maize
- 3rd Place – Brady Duling of Wichita-Bishop Carroll
- 4th Place – Lukas Hainline of Emporia
- 5th Place – Corbin McIntier of Pittsburg
- 6th Place – Skyler McMullen of Great Bend
5A – 144
- 1st Place – Jacob Goodwin of Goddard
- 2nd Place – Dawson Hogan of Salina Central
- 3rd Place – Camden Padgett of Maize
- 4th Place – Bradley Trimmell of Andover
- 5th Place – Jace Schartz of Great Bend
- 6th Place – Elijah Means of Wichita-Bishop Carroll
5A – 150
- 1st Place – Xerarch Tungjaroenkul of Emporia
- 2nd Place – Clayton Bowers of Maize
- 3rd Place – David Sample of Goddard
- 4th Place – Kade Smith of Hutchinson
- 5th Place – Cooper Liles of Great Bend
- 6th Place – Nick Freeland of Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
5A – 157
- 1st Place – Cole Cronk of OP-BV Southwest
- 2nd Place – Zachary Wessley of Goddard
- 3rd Place – Sam Duling of Wichita-Bishop Carroll
- 4th Place – Easton Boone of Valley Center
- 5th Place – Kelson McAllister of Spring Hill
- 6th Place – Cody Hughbanks of Maize
5A – 165
- 1st Place – Dylan Elmore of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
- 2nd Place – Jayden Ford of Maize
- 3rd Place – Keon Edwards of Newton
- 4th Place – Tad Forsyth of OP-BV Southwest
- 5th Place – JJ White of Pittsburg
- 6th Place – Davian White of Emporia
5A – 175
- 1st Place – Connor Padgett of Maize
- 2nd Place – Tyler Henson of Lansing
- 3rd Place – Adrian Turner of Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel
- 4th Place – Matthew Johnson of Great Bend
- 5th Place – Tate Hutchinson of Andover
- 6th Place – Allen Baughman of Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
5A – 190
- 1st Place – Sean Carroll of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
- 2nd Place – Nathan Fury of Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel
- 3rd Place – Ronan Wunsch of Maize
- 4th Place – Dai`mont Mucker of Valley Center
- 5th Place – Trenton Kern of Great Bend
- 6th Place – Logan Buchanan of Newton
5A – 215
- 1st Place – Ayden Flores of Maize
- 2nd Place – Pierce Cunningham of OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
- 3rd Place – Sean Wunder of Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
- 4th Place – Draven Pipkin of Spring Hill
- 5th Place – Omari Elias of Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel
- 6th Place – Caden Baragary of Lansing
5A – 285
- 1st Place – Jaxson Thomas of Topeka-Seaman
- 2nd Place – Torin Forsyth of OP-BV Southwest
- 3rd Place – Rio Gomez of Newton
- 4th Place – Derek Honeycutt of Arkansas City
- 5th Place – Dawson Rodd of Andover Central
- 6th Place – Camden Jensen of Hutchinson
4A – Team Scores
|1
|Andale
|163.0
|2
|Rose Hill
|146.5
|3
|Augusta
|127.0
|4
|Paola
|124.5
|5
|Clay Center Community
|95.0
|6
|Tonganoxie
|87.0
4A – 106
- 1st Place – Brock Johnson of Paola
- 2nd Place – Johnny Leck of Rose Hill
- 3rd Place – Ryder Dempewolf of Colby
- 4th Place – Mason Gibbons of Independence
- 5th Place – Tristen Cox of Andale
- 6th Place – Koehn Dietrich of Mulvane
4A – 113
- 1st Place – Brock Sutton of Ottawa
- 2nd Place – Bryson Rockers of Paola
- 3rd Place – Adam Bilby of Rose Hill
- 4th Place – Cody Black of Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
- 5th Place – Keith Sanders of Independence
- 6th Place – Talon Suttles of Winfield
4A – 120
- 1st Place – Julio Aguirre of Rose Hill
- 2nd Place – Owen Suttles of Winfield
- 3rd Place – Kaiden Powell of Paola
- 4th Place – Sammy Hershberger of Buhler
- 5th Place – Koby Tyler of Concordia
- 6th Place – Lucas Batz of Holton
4A – 126
- 1st Place – Marcus Terry of Augusta
- 2nd Place – Damon Ingram of Rose Hill
- 3rd Place – Christopher McClanahan of Abilene
- 4th Place – Kaeden McCarty of Colby
- 5th Place – Knox Karnowski of Wamego
- 6th Place – Connor Barnes of Lindsborg-Smoky Valley
4A – 132
- 1st Place – Braeden Moore of Tonganoxie
- 2nd Place – Kohen Wright of Independence
- 3rd Place – Kalvin LaPlant of Augusta
- 4th Place – Jasper Allison of Fort Scott
- 5th Place – Daniel Vines of Concordia
- 6th Place – Gregery Martinez of Holcomb
4A – 138
- 1st Place – AJ Furnish of Andale
- 2nd Place – Trey Dillow of Chanute
- 3rd Place – Grady Fox of Augusta
- 4th Place – Tucker Wark of Colby
- 5th Place – Josh Lawrie of Independence
- 6th Place – Aj Schaffer of Garnett-Anderson County
4A – 144
- 1st Place – Owen Eck of Andale
- 2nd Place – Brady Martin of Tonganoxie
- 3rd Place – Tucker Cell of Abilene
- 4th Place – Blake Winsor of Pratt
- 5th Place – Brody Gomez of Fort Scott
- 6th Place – Macoy Johnson of Paola
4A – 150
- 1st Place – Taye Wilson of Pratt
- 2nd Place – Cannon Carey of Augusta
- 3rd Place – Noah Bailey of Tonganoxie
- 4th Place – Thomas McIntyre of Wamego
- 5th Place – Rhett Briggs of Rose Hill
- 6th Place – Collin McDaniel of Scott Community
4A – 157
- 1st Place – Ty Leedy of Chanute
- 2nd Place – Jonah Meyer of Andale
- 3rd Place – Braden Wilson of Abilene
- 4th Place – Charlie Zeller of Paola
- 5th Place – Cooper Reves of McPherson
- 6th Place – Adam Mendoza of Hugoton
4A – 165
- 1st Place – Brett Loader of Clay Center Community
- 2nd Place – Houston Frank of Scott Community
- 3rd Place – Ian Aouad of Andale
- 4th Place – Clayton Younger of Paola
- 5th Place – Colton Brusven of Tonganoxie
- 6th Place – Jayden Fletcher of Holton
4A – 175
- 1st Place – Kody Brenn of Winfield
- 2nd Place – Isaiah Wilson of Andale
- 3rd Place – Tucker Jackson of Clay Center Community
- 4th Place – Dylan Waggerman of Paola
- 5th Place – Parker Gardner of Lindsborg-Smoky Valley
- 6th Place – Mason Hernandez of Goodland
4A – 190
- 1st Place – Jack Harvey of Baldwin
- 2nd Place – Seth Ferguson of Ottawa
- 3rd Place – Justin Degollado of Ulysses
- 4th Place – Cade Small of Chanute
- 5th Place – Chris Dietrich of Mulvane
- 6th Place – Seth Carrow of Osawatomie
4A – 215
- 1st Place – Bronx Wood of Rose Hill
- 2nd Place – Riley Marx of Andale
- 3rd Place – Gabe Kant of Augusta
- 4th Place – Brayden Lexow of Chapman
- 5th Place – Dalton Roush of Holton
- 6th Place – Hunter Benedict of Tonganoxie
4A – 285
- 1st Place – Luke Young of Clay Center Community
- 2nd Place – Kainen White of Coffeyville-Field Kindley
- 3rd Place – Milan Colvin of Rose Hill
- 4th Place – Willy Jon Morales of Augusta
- 5th Place – Jake Eddington of Columbus
- 6th Place – Elijah Eslinger of Louisburg
3A/2A/1A – Team Scores
|1
|Hoxie
|260.0
|2
|Norton Community
|101.0
|3
|Sabetha
|100.5
|4
|Smith Center
|79.0
|5
|Effingham-Atchison Co Community
|74.0
|6
|Hill City
|60.0
3A/2A/1A – 106
- 1st Place – Brogan Monty of Beloit
- 2nd Place – Kash Schiltz of Hoxie
- 3rd Place – Alexander Hamel of Hill City
- 4th Place – Benson Eggleston of Herington
- 5th Place – Tate Blackwill of Quinter
- 6th Place – Denton White of Mound City-Jayhawk Linn
3A/2A/1A – 113
- 1st Place – Ian Giancola of Hoxie
- 2nd Place – Logan Courtois of Burlingame
- 3rd Place – Clayton Considine of Halstead
- 4th Place – Josh Juenemann of Oberlin-Decatur Community
- 5th Place – Tanner Loughrie of Haven
- 6th Place – Derek Clydesdale of Norton Community
3A/2A/1A – 120
- 1st Place – AJ Polansky of Belleville-Republic County
- 2nd Place – Kaden Sisson of Phillipsburg
- 3rd Place – Tate Weimer of Hoxie
- 4th Place – Jacob Moore of Haven
- 5th Place – Brayton Peters of Minneapolis
- 6th Place – Jatin Weigel of Norton Community
3A/2A/1A – 126
- 1st Place – Mason Younger of Ellis
- 2nd Place – Wayne Shepard of Hoxie
- 3rd Place – Eastin Redetzke of Hoisington
- 4th Place – Adler Koontz of Effingham-Atchison Co Community
- 5th Place – Evan Coble of Howard-West Elk
- 6th Place – Will Donley of Ellsworth
3A/2A/1A – 132
- 1st Place – Carson Ochs of Hoxie
- 2nd Place – Josiah Ball of Hoisington
- 3rd Place – Gavin Moore of Haven
- 4th Place – Blake Buresh of Phillipsburg
- 5th Place – Colson McIntyre of Herington
- 6th Place – Ryan Sramek of Atwood-Rawlins County
3A/2A/1A – 138
- 1st Place – Dayton Bell of Hoxie
- 2nd Place – Colin Menold of Sabetha
- 3rd Place – Lukas Zodrow of Oberlin-Decatur Community
- 4th Place – Brennen Pfannenstiel of Norton Community
- 5th Place – Landyn Plummer of Oakley
- 6th Place – Killian Vaughan of Gypsum-Southeast of Saline
3A/2A/1A – 144
- 1st Place – Alex Wilkinson of Smith Center
- 2nd Place – Wyatt Gardner of Leoti-Wichita County
- 3rd Place – Duncan Bell of Hoxie
- 4th Place – Jarret Mader of Ellis
- 5th Place – Tug Wilson of St. Marys
- 6th Place – Cameron Svitak of Herington
3A/2A/1A – 150
- 1st Place – Bentley Montgomery of Smith Center
- 2nd Place – Easton Schletzbaum of Effingham-Atchison Co Community
- 3rd Place – Skyler Geer of Halstead
- 4th Place – Javion Granado of Lakin
- 5th Place – Deryk Yott of Hoisington
- 6th Place – Dayton Stephen of Hill City
3A/2A/1A – 157
- 1st Place – Derek Johnson of Hoxie
- 2nd Place – Joseph Ord of Anthony/Harper-Chaparral
- 3rd Place – Paxton Willett of Rossville
- 4th Place – Seth Keeten of Phillipsburg
- 5th Place – Jonathan Renyer of Sabetha
- 6th Place – Teron Kraft of Hoisington
3A/2A/1A – 165
- 1st Place – Drew Bretz of Hoxie
- 2nd Place – Drew Withington of Atwood-Rawlins County
- 3rd Place – Creyo Koop of Howard-West Elk
- 4th Place – Bricen Lee of Effingham-Atchison Co Community
- 5th Place – Cole Mathes of Humboldt
- 6th Place – Augustus Johns of Minneapolis
3A/2A/1A – 175
- 1st Place – Aiden Amrein of Hill City
- 2nd Place – Josh Herrmann of Sabetha
- 3rd Place – Sam Watkins of Hoxie
- 4th Place – Mac Chambers of Gypsum-Southeast of Saline
- 5th Place – Garrett Siemsen of Belleville-Republic County
- 6th Place – Brayden Strobel of Russell
3A/2A/1A – 190
- 1st Place – Luke Fischer of Larned
- 2nd Place – Garrett Urban of Norton Community
- 3rd Place – Kyle Werner of Plainville
- 4th Place – Ace Monihen of Council Grove
- 5th Place – Ryan Beavers of Belleville-Republic County
- 6th Place – Wade Morgan of Douglass
3A/2A/1A -215
- 1st Place – Eli Franklin of Smith Center
- 2nd Place – Jefferson Otter of Norton Community
- 3rd Place – Carter Atteberry of Larned
- 4th Place – Dravin Chavira of Lakin
- 5th Place – Colsen Perry of Oskaloosa
- 6th Place – Ivan Jirak of Oakley
3A/2A/1A – 285
- 1st Place – Gavin Schippers of Hoxie
- 2nd Place – Joshua Grimm of Sabetha
- 3rd Place – Corbin Puga of Norton Community
- 4th Place – Jacob Carver of Rossville
- 5th Place – Kolby Hebb of Leon-Bluestem
- 6th Place – Holden Bass of Seneca-Nemaha Central