To view Sub-State Championship scores, click here.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state round continues to roll on.

Here are the scores from games across the state. For highlights, tune in to KSN News at 10.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores

Garden City 43
vs. Junction City 46

Wichita Heights 61
vs. Wichita Northwest 43

Lawrence 40
vs. Manhattan 56

Topeka-Washburn Rural 72
vs, Derby 74

5A girls scores

Bishop Carroll 67
vs. Hays 32

Andover 39
vs. Salina Central 27

Emporia 42
vs. Maize South 32

Andover Central 39
vs. Hutchinson 27

4A boys scores

Hugoton 83
vs. St. George-Rock Creek 42

McPherson 49
vs. Andale 37

Towanda-Circle 41
vs. Wellington 65

Pratt 37
vs. Clay Center 51

3A boys scores

Humboldt 53
vs. Wichita-Trinity Academy 52

Wichita Collegiate 88
vs. Fredonia/Longton-Elk Valley 37

Galena 59
vs. Girard 28

Columbus 59
vs. Frontenac 45

Colby 60
vs. Holcomb 55

Goodland 55
vs. Lakin 31

Hesston 68
vs. Kingman 44

Haven 59
vs. Cheney 41

Sabetha 51
vs. Seneca-Nemeha Central 59

Marysville 53
vs. Effingham-Atchison Co. Community 19

Kansas City-Bishop Ward 52
vs. Olathe-Heritage Christian 54

Perry-Lecompton 38
vs. Silver Lake 28

Southeast of Saline 65
vs. Russell 38

Beloit 50
vs. Norton Community 33

2A girls scores

Wichita Independent 43
vs. Garden Plain 33

Leon-Bluestem 38
vs. Howard-West Elk 26

Smith Center 41
vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 62

Hoxie 45
vs. WaKeeney-Trego Community 43

Erie 34
vs. Arma-Northeast 56

Cherokee-Southeast 18
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 61

Hillsboro 38
vs. Salina-Sacred Heart 25

Bennington 46
vs. Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 41

Riverside 43
vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 34

Jackson Heights 40
vs. Valley Falls 32

Eskridge-Mission Valley 54
vs. Lyndon 45

St. Mary’s 78
vs. Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian 33

Elbing-Berean Academy 45
vs. Moundridge 20

Whitewater-Remington 57
vs. Inman 41

1A boys scores

McPherson-Elyria Christian 57
vs. Goessel 28

Canton-Galva 64
vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified 52

Montezuma-South Gray 67
vs. Greensburg-Kiowa County 39

Jetmore-Hodgeman County 61
vs. Spearville 24

Macksville 64
vs. Central Plains 36

Olpe 80
vs. Rosalia-Flinthills 35

Colony-Crest 43
vs. Madison/Hamilton 42

La Crosse 62
vs. Ness City 31

Clyde-Clifton Clyde 71
Downs-Lakeside 31

Osborne 53
vs. Randolph-Blue Valley 54

1A Div. 2 boys scores

Axtell 66
vs. Linn 36

Hanover 69
vs. Wetmore 33

Bucklin 60
vs. Ashland 40

Deerfield 57
vs. Moscow 35

Tribune-Greeley County 65
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 40

Bird City-Cheylin 44
vs. Dighton 76

Coldwater-South Central 53
vs. Attica 25

Cunningham 73
vs. Caldwell 63

Stafford 62
vs. Wilson 33

Rozel-Pawnee Heights 68
Otis-Bison 45

Almena-Northern Valley 58
vs. Logan/Palco 27

Lebo 62
vs. St. Paul 28

Waverly 53
vs. Hartford 34