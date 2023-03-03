To view Sub-State Championship scores, click here.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state round continues to roll on.
Here are the scores from games across the state. For highlights, tune in to KSN News at 10.
Scores will be updated as they are received.
6A boys scores
Garden City 43
vs. Junction City 46
Wichita Heights 61
vs. Wichita Northwest 43
Lawrence 40
vs. Manhattan 56
Topeka-Washburn Rural 72
vs, Derby 74
5A girls scores
Bishop Carroll 67
vs. Hays 32
Andover 39
vs. Salina Central 27
Emporia 42
vs. Maize South 32
Andover Central 39
vs. Hutchinson 27
4A boys scores
Hugoton 83
vs. St. George-Rock Creek 42
McPherson 49
vs. Andale 37
Towanda-Circle 41
vs. Wellington 65
Pratt 37
vs. Clay Center 51
3A boys scores
Humboldt 53
vs. Wichita-Trinity Academy 52
Wichita Collegiate 88
vs. Fredonia/Longton-Elk Valley 37
Galena 59
vs. Girard 28
Columbus 59
vs. Frontenac 45
Colby 60
vs. Holcomb 55
Goodland 55
vs. Lakin 31
Hesston 68
vs. Kingman 44
Haven 59
vs. Cheney 41
Sabetha 51
vs. Seneca-Nemeha Central 59
Marysville 53
vs. Effingham-Atchison Co. Community 19
Kansas City-Bishop Ward 52
vs. Olathe-Heritage Christian 54
Perry-Lecompton 38
vs. Silver Lake 28
Southeast of Saline 65
vs. Russell 38
Beloit 50
vs. Norton Community 33
2A girls scores
Wichita Independent 43
vs. Garden Plain 33
Leon-Bluestem 38
vs. Howard-West Elk 26
Smith Center 41
vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 62
Hoxie 45
vs. WaKeeney-Trego Community 43
Erie 34
vs. Arma-Northeast 56
Cherokee-Southeast 18
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 61
Hillsboro 38
vs. Salina-Sacred Heart 25
Bennington 46
vs. Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 41
Riverside 43
vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 34
Jackson Heights 40
vs. Valley Falls 32
Eskridge-Mission Valley 54
vs. Lyndon 45
St. Mary’s 78
vs. Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian 33
Elbing-Berean Academy 45
vs. Moundridge 20
Whitewater-Remington 57
vs. Inman 41
1A boys scores
McPherson-Elyria Christian 57
vs. Goessel 28
Canton-Galva 64
vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified 52
Montezuma-South Gray 67
vs. Greensburg-Kiowa County 39
Jetmore-Hodgeman County 61
vs. Spearville 24
Macksville 64
vs. Central Plains 36
Olpe 80
vs. Rosalia-Flinthills 35
Colony-Crest 43
vs. Madison/Hamilton 42
La Crosse 62
vs. Ness City 31
Clyde-Clifton Clyde 71
Downs-Lakeside 31
Osborne 53
vs. Randolph-Blue Valley 54
1A Div. 2 boys scores
Axtell 66
vs. Linn 36
Hanover 69
vs. Wetmore 33
Bucklin 60
vs. Ashland 40
Deerfield 57
vs. Moscow 35
Tribune-Greeley County 65
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 40
Bird City-Cheylin 44
vs. Dighton 76
Coldwater-South Central 53
vs. Attica 25
Cunningham 73
vs. Caldwell 63
Stafford 62
vs. Wilson 33
Rozel-Pawnee Heights 68
Otis-Bison 45
Almena-Northern Valley 58
vs. Logan/Palco 27
Lebo 62
vs. St. Paul 28
Waverly 53
vs. Hartford 34