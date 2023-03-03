To view Sub-State Championship scores, click here.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state round continues to roll on.

Here are the scores from games across the state. For highlights, tune in to KSN News at 10.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores

Garden City 43

vs. Junction City 46

Wichita Heights 61

vs. Wichita Northwest 43

Lawrence 40

vs. Manhattan 56

Topeka-Washburn Rural 72

vs, Derby 74

5A girls scores

Bishop Carroll 67

vs. Hays 32

Andover 39

vs. Salina Central 27

Emporia 42

vs. Maize South 32

Andover Central 39

vs. Hutchinson 27

4A boys scores

Hugoton 83

vs. St. George-Rock Creek 42

McPherson 49

vs. Andale 37

Towanda-Circle 41

vs. Wellington 65

Pratt 37

vs. Clay Center 51

3A boys scores

Humboldt 53

vs. Wichita-Trinity Academy 52

Wichita Collegiate 88

vs. Fredonia/Longton-Elk Valley 37

Galena 59

vs. Girard 28

Columbus 59

vs. Frontenac 45

Colby 60

vs. Holcomb 55

Goodland 55

vs. Lakin 31

Hesston 68

vs. Kingman 44

Haven 59

vs. Cheney 41

Sabetha 51

vs. Seneca-Nemeha Central 59

Marysville 53

vs. Effingham-Atchison Co. Community 19

Kansas City-Bishop Ward 52

vs. Olathe-Heritage Christian 54

Perry-Lecompton 38

vs. Silver Lake 28

Southeast of Saline 65

vs. Russell 38

Beloit 50

vs. Norton Community 33

2A girls scores

Wichita Independent 43

vs. Garden Plain 33

Leon-Bluestem 38

vs. Howard-West Elk 26

Smith Center 41

vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 62

Hoxie 45

vs. WaKeeney-Trego Community 43

Erie 34

vs. Arma-Northeast 56

Cherokee-Southeast 18

vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 61

Hillsboro 38

vs. Salina-Sacred Heart 25

Bennington 46

vs. Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 41

Riverside 43

vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 34

Jackson Heights 40

vs. Valley Falls 32

Eskridge-Mission Valley 54

vs. Lyndon 45

St. Mary’s 78

vs. Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian 33

Elbing-Berean Academy 45

vs. Moundridge 20

Whitewater-Remington 57

vs. Inman 41

1A boys scores

McPherson-Elyria Christian 57

vs. Goessel 28

Canton-Galva 64

vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified 52

Montezuma-South Gray 67

vs. Greensburg-Kiowa County 39

Jetmore-Hodgeman County 61

vs. Spearville 24

Macksville 64

vs. Central Plains 36

Olpe 80

vs. Rosalia-Flinthills 35

Colony-Crest 43

vs. Madison/Hamilton 42

La Crosse 62

vs. Ness City 31

Clyde-Clifton Clyde 71

Downs-Lakeside 31

Osborne 53

vs. Randolph-Blue Valley 54

1A Div. 2 boys scores

Axtell 66

vs. Linn 36

Hanover 69

vs. Wetmore 33

Bucklin 60

vs. Ashland 40

Deerfield 57

vs. Moscow 35

Tribune-Greeley County 65

vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 40

Bird City-Cheylin 44

vs. Dighton 76

Coldwater-South Central 53

vs. Attica 25

Cunningham 73

vs. Caldwell 63

Stafford 62

vs. Wilson 33

Rozel-Pawnee Heights 68

Otis-Bison 45

Almena-Northern Valley 58

vs. Logan/Palco 27

Lebo 62

vs. St. Paul 28

Waverly 53

vs. Hartford 34