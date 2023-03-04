WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state championships tipped off on Saturday.

Here are the scores from games across the state. For highlights, tune in to KSN News at 10.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

5A boys scores:

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 75
vs. Hays 46

Hutchinson 66
vs. Topeka West 38

Andover 55
vs. Emporia 29

Maize South 53
vs. Andover Central 49

4A girls scores

Wellington 66
vs. Chapman 33

McPherson 74
vs. St. George-Rock Creek 40

Andale 43
vs. Mulvane 25

Hugoton 58
vs. Towanda-Circle 31

3A girls scores

Eureka 61
vs. Neodesha 46

Santa Fe Trail 64
vs. Garnett-Anderson County 45

Cherryvale 48
vs. Frontenac 67

Goodland 49
vs. Cimarron 27

Cheney 52
vs. Hesston 36

Riley County 46
vs. Nemeha Central 41

Silver Lake 46
vs. Rossville 26

Phillipsburg 51
vs. Southeast of Saline 33

3A boys scores

Humboldt 32
vs. Wichita Collegiate 64

Garnett-Anderson County 25
vs. Wellsville 40

Galena 50
vs. Columbus 35

Colby 50
vs. Goodland 37

Hesston 47
vs. Haven 41

Seneca-Nemeha Central 35
vs. Marysville 53

Olathe-Heritage Christian 66
vs. Perry-Lecompton 73

Southeast of Saline 56
vs. Beloit 42

2A boys scores

Belle Plaine 48
vs. Wichita Independent 56

Hays-Thomas More Prep 57
vs. Hoxie 36

Richmond-Central Heights 42
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 54

Salina-Sacred Heart 50
vs. Bennington 52

Riverside 35
vs. Horton 57

Lyndon 63
vs. St. Mary’s 66

Sterling 45
vs. Moundridge 60

Meade 41
vs. Medicine Lodge 46

2A girls scores

Wichita Independent 45
vs. Leon-Bluestem 20

Smith Center 46
vs. Hoxie 60

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 53
vs. Arma-Northeast 14

Hillsboro 46
vs. Bennington 30

Riverside 55
vs. Jackson Heights 42

Eskridge-Mission Valley 38
vs. St. Mary’s 56

Elbing-Berean Academy 45
vs. Whitewater-Remington 39

Leoti-Wichita County 46
vs. Oakley 35

1A boys scores

McPherson-Elyria Christian 49
vs. Canton-Galva 45

Montezuma-South Gray 51
vs. Jetmore-Hodgeman County 39

Macksville 59
vs. Little River 47

Burlingame 45
vs. Centralia 46

Olpe 57
vs. Colony-Crest 39

Wichita Classical 48
vs. Norwich 42

La Crosse 59
vs. Quinter 57

Clifton Clyde 59
vs. Randolph-Blue Valley 40

1A girls scores

Canton-Galva 52
vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified 39

Jetmore-Hodgeman County 47
vs. Montezuma-South Gray 51

St. John-Hudson 23
vs. Central Plains 28

Centralia 39
vs. Highland-Doniphan West 44

Madison/Hamilton 46
vs. Olpe 50

Norwich 46
vs. Wichita Classical 21

Quinter 53
vs. St. Francis 35

Osborne 31
vs. Frankfort 50

1A Div 2 boys scores

Axtell 56
vs. Hanover 52

Southern Cloud 53
vs. Hutchinson-Central Christian 44

Bucklin 45
vs. Deerfield 28

Tribune-Greeley County 54
vs. Dighton 36

Coldwater-South Central 50
vs. Cunningham 49

Stafford. 49
vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights 42

Almena-Northern Valley 50
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 65

Lebo 60
vs. Waverly 48

1A Div 2 girls scores

Hanover 59
vs. Linn 41

Hutchinson-Central Christian 49
vs. Wakefield 30

Bucklin 45
vs. Ashland 28

Rexford-Golden Plains 46
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 50

South Haven 30
vs. Coldwater-South Central 25

Wilson 31
vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights 39

Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton 54
vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge 35

Lebo 53
vs. St. Paul 30