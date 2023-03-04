WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state championships tipped off on Saturday.

5A boys scores:

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 75

vs. Hays 46

Hutchinson 66

vs. Topeka West 38

Andover 55

vs. Emporia 29

Maize South 53

vs. Andover Central 49

4A girls scores

Wellington 66

vs. Chapman 33

McPherson 74

vs. St. George-Rock Creek 40

Andale 43

vs. Mulvane 25

Hugoton 58

vs. Towanda-Circle 31

3A girls scores

Eureka 61

vs. Neodesha 46

Santa Fe Trail 64

vs. Garnett-Anderson County 45

Cherryvale 48

vs. Frontenac 67

Goodland 49

vs. Cimarron 27

Cheney 52

vs. Hesston 36

Riley County 46

vs. Nemeha Central 41

Silver Lake 46

vs. Rossville 26

Phillipsburg 51

vs. Southeast of Saline 33

3A boys scores

Humboldt 32

vs. Wichita Collegiate 64

Garnett-Anderson County 25

vs. Wellsville 40

Galena 50

vs. Columbus 35

Colby 50

vs. Goodland 37

Hesston 47

vs. Haven 41

Seneca-Nemeha Central 35

vs. Marysville 53

Olathe-Heritage Christian 66

vs. Perry-Lecompton 73

Southeast of Saline 56

vs. Beloit 42

2A boys scores

Belle Plaine 48

vs. Wichita Independent 56

Hays-Thomas More Prep 57

vs. Hoxie 36

Richmond-Central Heights 42

vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 54

Salina-Sacred Heart 50

vs. Bennington 52

Riverside 35

vs. Horton 57

Lyndon 63

vs. St. Mary’s 66

Sterling 45

vs. Moundridge 60

Meade 41

vs. Medicine Lodge 46

2A girls scores

Wichita Independent 45

vs. Leon-Bluestem 20

Smith Center 46

vs. Hoxie 60

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 53

vs. Arma-Northeast 14

Hillsboro 46

vs. Bennington 30

Riverside 55

vs. Jackson Heights 42

Eskridge-Mission Valley 38

vs. St. Mary’s 56

Elbing-Berean Academy 45

vs. Whitewater-Remington 39

Leoti-Wichita County 46

vs. Oakley 35

1A boys scores

McPherson-Elyria Christian 49

vs. Canton-Galva 45

Montezuma-South Gray 51

vs. Jetmore-Hodgeman County 39

Macksville 59

vs. Little River 47

Burlingame 45

vs. Centralia 46

Olpe 57

vs. Colony-Crest 39

Wichita Classical 48

vs. Norwich 42

La Crosse 59

vs. Quinter 57

Clifton Clyde 59

vs. Randolph-Blue Valley 40

1A girls scores

Canton-Galva 52

vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified 39

Jetmore-Hodgeman County 47

vs. Montezuma-South Gray 51

St. John-Hudson 23

vs. Central Plains 28

Centralia 39

vs. Highland-Doniphan West 44

Madison/Hamilton 46

vs. Olpe 50

Norwich 46

vs. Wichita Classical 21

Quinter 53

vs. St. Francis 35

Osborne 31

vs. Frankfort 50

1A Div 2 boys scores

Axtell 56

vs. Hanover 52

Southern Cloud 53

vs. Hutchinson-Central Christian 44

Bucklin 45

vs. Deerfield 28

Tribune-Greeley County 54

vs. Dighton 36

Coldwater-South Central 50

vs. Cunningham 49

Stafford. 49

vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights 42

Almena-Northern Valley 50

vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 65

Lebo 60

vs. Waverly 48

1A Div 2 girls scores

Hanover 59

vs. Linn 41

Hutchinson-Central Christian 49

vs. Wakefield 30

Bucklin 45

vs. Ashland 28

Rexford-Golden Plains 46

vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 50

South Haven 30

vs. Coldwater-South Central 25

Wilson 31

vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights 39

Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton 54

vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge 35

Lebo 53

vs. St. Paul 30