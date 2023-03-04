WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state championships tipped off on Saturday.
Here are the scores from games across the state. For highlights, tune in to KSN News at 10.
Scores will be updated as they are received.
5A boys scores:
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 75
vs. Hays 46
Hutchinson 66
vs. Topeka West 38
Andover 55
vs. Emporia 29
Maize South 53
vs. Andover Central 49
4A girls scores
Wellington 66
vs. Chapman 33
McPherson 74
vs. St. George-Rock Creek 40
Andale 43
vs. Mulvane 25
Hugoton 58
vs. Towanda-Circle 31
3A girls scores
Eureka 61
vs. Neodesha 46
Santa Fe Trail 64
vs. Garnett-Anderson County 45
Cherryvale 48
vs. Frontenac 67
Goodland 49
vs. Cimarron 27
Cheney 52
vs. Hesston 36
Riley County 46
vs. Nemeha Central 41
Silver Lake 46
vs. Rossville 26
Phillipsburg 51
vs. Southeast of Saline 33
3A boys scores
Humboldt 32
vs. Wichita Collegiate 64
Garnett-Anderson County 25
vs. Wellsville 40
Galena 50
vs. Columbus 35
Colby 50
vs. Goodland 37
Hesston 47
vs. Haven 41
Seneca-Nemeha Central 35
vs. Marysville 53
Olathe-Heritage Christian 66
vs. Perry-Lecompton 73
Southeast of Saline 56
vs. Beloit 42
2A boys scores
Belle Plaine 48
vs. Wichita Independent 56
Hays-Thomas More Prep 57
vs. Hoxie 36
Richmond-Central Heights 42
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 54
Salina-Sacred Heart 50
vs. Bennington 52
Riverside 35
vs. Horton 57
Lyndon 63
vs. St. Mary’s 66
Sterling 45
vs. Moundridge 60
Meade 41
vs. Medicine Lodge 46
2A girls scores
Wichita Independent 45
vs. Leon-Bluestem 20
Smith Center 46
vs. Hoxie 60
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 53
vs. Arma-Northeast 14
Hillsboro 46
vs. Bennington 30
Riverside 55
vs. Jackson Heights 42
Eskridge-Mission Valley 38
vs. St. Mary’s 56
Elbing-Berean Academy 45
vs. Whitewater-Remington 39
Leoti-Wichita County 46
vs. Oakley 35
1A boys scores
McPherson-Elyria Christian 49
vs. Canton-Galva 45
Montezuma-South Gray 51
vs. Jetmore-Hodgeman County 39
Macksville 59
vs. Little River 47
Burlingame 45
vs. Centralia 46
Olpe 57
vs. Colony-Crest 39
Wichita Classical 48
vs. Norwich 42
La Crosse 59
vs. Quinter 57
Clifton Clyde 59
vs. Randolph-Blue Valley 40
1A girls scores
Canton-Galva 52
vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified 39
Jetmore-Hodgeman County 47
vs. Montezuma-South Gray 51
St. John-Hudson 23
vs. Central Plains 28
Centralia 39
vs. Highland-Doniphan West 44
Madison/Hamilton 46
vs. Olpe 50
Norwich 46
vs. Wichita Classical 21
Quinter 53
vs. St. Francis 35
Osborne 31
vs. Frankfort 50
1A Div 2 boys scores
Axtell 56
vs. Hanover 52
Southern Cloud 53
vs. Hutchinson-Central Christian 44
Bucklin 45
vs. Deerfield 28
Tribune-Greeley County 54
vs. Dighton 36
Coldwater-South Central 50
vs. Cunningham 49
Stafford. 49
vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights 42
Almena-Northern Valley 50
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 65
Lebo 60
vs. Waverly 48
1A Div 2 girls scores
Hanover 59
vs. Linn 41
Hutchinson-Central Christian 49
vs. Wakefield 30
Bucklin 45
vs. Ashland 28
Rexford-Golden Plains 46
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 50
South Haven 30
vs. Coldwater-South Central 25
Wilson 31
vs. Rozel-Pawnee Heights 39
Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton 54
vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge 35
Lebo 53
vs. St. Paul 30