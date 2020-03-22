Kansas high schoolers swim 100 miles, raise over $20,000 in two days

HAYSVILLE, Kan. – At the end of February, swimmers from high schools across the Wichita area gathered at the Campus High School Natatorium where they would raise over $20,000 in 48 hours.

Swimmers from Campus, Derby, Wichita North, Salina Central and Salina South each put together a five-member team to participate in Campus’ annual Swim-to-a-Wish fundraiser, a 100-mile relay. Each swimmer would take 20 turns in the pool, completing 71 laps – one mile – before tagging the next participant.

It’s a task that is easier said than done.

“I went into it saying this is going to be fun, but now, this is torture, and we’re surviving,” said Cameron Warren, a first-year member on Campus’ relay team.

Each swimmer accepted sponsorships and donations to raise money for Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit that creates life-chasing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

It’s a cause that is personal for Campus swim coach, Kelly Kennedy.

His daughter, Aubrey Kennedy, had lost a kidney due to a cancerous tumor when she was just four years old. The Make-A-Wish foundation granted her wish of going to Disney World.

“It put the spark back in our family,” said Kennedy.

The fundraiser started in 2013 when a group of Campus swimmers wanted to find a way to give back.

“We don’t really know anything else but swimming, so we thought – we might as well do something like this,” said Logan Murphy, a Campus swim alumnus.

Eight years later, over 5,000 miles have been swam and $200,000 have been raised.

