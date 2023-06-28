TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board has approved several changes to Kansas sports.

These changes were approved during a June meeting of the KSHSAA Executive Board and will go into effect starting in 2024. Kansas sports like football, soccer, basketball and wrestling will all be impacted by these changes.

Basketball and volleyball postseason formats were discussed and tabled for further discussion.

State Football

Beginning in 2024, the KSHSAA says state football will be held at three locations, to be determined later, with three games taking place at each site. State football will be held Nov. 29 and 30 with one game on Friday and two games on Saturday at each location in 2024.

“The KSHSAA is at a point where we want to look at what combining sites in a few of our championships would look like. We believe it can add to the student and fan experience,” said KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Kansas has a rich tradition of great community support where we host championships. We do not anticipate that changing, it will just look slightly different depending on the year and selection of hosts.”

State Soccer

The KSHSAA said state soccer championships will be played at one site beginning in the fall of 2024. Adjustments include:

Quarterfinals Seeding criteria remains the same (East #1-4 & West #1-4) Higher seeds host Play on Monday (Boys SCW 18 & Girls SCW 47) Postponement/Make-up date – Tuesday

Semifinals Seeding criteria remains the same (East #1 vs. West #2 & West #1 vs. East #2) Higher seeds host Play on Wednesday (Boys SCW 18 & Girls SCW 47) Postponement/Make-up date – Thursday

Consolation and championship finals All classes played at one location Play on Saturday (Boys SCW 18 & Grils SCW 47)



State Wrestling

The KSHSAA said 6A and 5A will follow the same three-day format at Hartman Arena. Approved alterations for State Wrestling Championships will occur Feb. 22-24 in 2024. The KSHSAA Executive Board also approved the Optimal Performance Calculator (OPC) for use beginning this school year. More information on the state schedule and the OPC will be sent out to school leaders at a later date.

State Baseball

The KSHSAA said changes were made to regional dates for baseball at the 3A and 2-1A level. To help with pitcher availability, the regional seeding date has been moved up to the Saturday of SCW 44 to allow for the first-round games of regionals to be played on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of SCW 45. The second round (semifinals and finals) will take place Monday or Wednesday of SCW 46.