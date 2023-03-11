WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday was the final day for high school basketball in Kansas, as teams will meet in the final state championship games across the state.

Here are the scores from each classification’s championship game and third-place game.

6A boys championship

Wichita Heights 50

vs. Blue Valley Northwest 55

Third-place game

Derby 67

vs. Blue Valley North 66

6A girls championship

Washburn Rural 34

vs. Blue Valley North 35

Third-place game

Blue Valley 30

vs. Derby 43

5A boys championship

Andover 54

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 46

Third-place game

Highland Park 79

vs. Hutchinson 46

5A girls championship

St. Thomas Aquinas 62

vs. Bishop Carroll 56

Third-place game

St. James 61

vs. Andover 48

4A boys championship

Hugoton 67

vs. McPherson 58

Third-place game

Eudora 55

vs. Bishop Miege 65

4A girls championship

Bishop Miege 67

vs. McPherson 53

Third-place game

Hugoton 44

vs. Andale 38

3A boys championship

Marysville 44

vs. Hesston 50

Third-place game

Galena 51

vs. Southeast of Saline 54

3A girls championship

Cheney 37

vs. Goodland 59

Third-place game

Phillipsburg 58

vs. Silver Lake 45

2A boys championship

Wichita Independent 46

vs. Moundridge 66

Third-place game

Medicine Lodge 48

vs. Thomas More Prep 46

2A girls championship

Riverside 31

vs. Berean Academy 48

Third-place game

St. Mary’s Colgan 36

vs. Hillsboro 33

1A Div. 1 boys championship

Wichita Classical 62

vs. Mackville 73

Third-place game

Olpe 77

vs. Montezuma-South Gray 80 (2OT)

1A Div. 1 girls championship

Doniphan West 55

vs. Quinter 49

Third-place game

Norwich 23

vs. Frankfort 49

1A Div. 2 boys championship

Greeley County 49

vs. Lebo 43

Third-place game

South Central 59

vs. Axtell 45

1A Div. 2 girls championship

Lebo 34

vs. Hanover 59

Third-place game

Bucklin 56

vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 51