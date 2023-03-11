WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday was the final day for high school basketball in Kansas, as teams will meet in the final state championship games across the state.
Here are the scores from each classification’s championship game and third-place game.
6A boys championship
Wichita Heights 50
vs. Blue Valley Northwest 55
Third-place game
Derby 67
vs. Blue Valley North 66
6A girls championship
Washburn Rural 34
vs. Blue Valley North 35
Third-place game
Blue Valley 30
vs. Derby 43
5A boys championship
Andover 54
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 46
Third-place game
Highland Park 79
vs. Hutchinson 46
5A girls championship
St. Thomas Aquinas 62
vs. Bishop Carroll 56
Third-place game
St. James 61
vs. Andover 48
4A boys championship
Hugoton 67
vs. McPherson 58
Third-place game
Eudora 55
vs. Bishop Miege 65
4A girls championship
Bishop Miege 67
vs. McPherson 53
Third-place game
Hugoton 44
vs. Andale 38
3A boys championship
Marysville 44
vs. Hesston 50
Third-place game
Galena 51
vs. Southeast of Saline 54
3A girls championship
Cheney 37
vs. Goodland 59
Third-place game
Phillipsburg 58
vs. Silver Lake 45
2A boys championship
Wichita Independent 46
vs. Moundridge 66
Third-place game
Medicine Lodge 48
vs. Thomas More Prep 46
2A girls championship
Riverside 31
vs. Berean Academy 48
Third-place game
St. Mary’s Colgan 36
vs. Hillsboro 33
1A Div. 1 boys championship
Wichita Classical 62
vs. Mackville 73
Third-place game
Olpe 77
vs. Montezuma-South Gray 80 (2OT)
1A Div. 1 girls championship
Doniphan West 55
vs. Quinter 49
Third-place game
Norwich 23
vs. Frankfort 49
1A Div. 2 boys championship
Greeley County 49
vs. Lebo 43
Third-place game
South Central 59
vs. Axtell 45
1A Div. 2 girls championship
Lebo 34
vs. Hanover 59
Third-place game
Bucklin 56
vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 51