WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kapaun boys basketball team lost their first game of the season in early December, the Crusaders haven’t lost a game since then and are No. 1 in Class 5A for the third consecutive week according to Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.

With a 15-1 overall record, the Crusaders are on top of the City League with four league games remaining.

“It is just a number, and we have to keep winning to prove that we are number one,” said Henry Thengvall, a senior forward for the Crusaders. “That’s the goal, and it feels good.”

Kapaun has a new head coach this season, but he’s no stranger to coaching basketball in Kansas, Steve Eck.

Steve Eck, head boys basketball coach at Kapaun Mt Carmel High School

Eck was the head coach at Wichita South High from 1986 to 1996. His teams won 10 consecutive City League Championships and six Class 6A Kansas State High School Activities Association State Championships.

The Crusaders are in position to win the City League, but Eck knows the road is a tough one heading into the playoffs.

“The top ten teams in 5A, seven are on the west side. So it’s going to be a dog fight,” said to Eck. “You have Maize and Maize South, Andover, Andover Central. You got Valley Center, and Hays. Hopefully we get to State but Sub-State is going to be tough.”

The Crusaders are scheduled to travel to Wichita East Friday night.