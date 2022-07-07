WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rivalry between Wichita’s two Catholic high schools is entering its 60th year. To mark the occasion, the Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel “Holy War” football game will be played at Riverfront Stadium.

It will be the first high school football game the Wichita Wind Surge hosts.

“Hosting football games at Riverfront Stadium was always part of the plan when we designed the facility,” Jordan Kobritz, Wind Surge partner/CEO, said in a news release. “We proved last year it could be done seamlessly when we hosted the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championship game. The Bishop Carroll/Kapaun Mt. Carmel matchup, the premier high school game in Wichita, will allow both players and fans to enjoy a Wichita tradition in a first-class venue.”

The game is set for Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m.

“At Bishop Carroll, we strive to create lasting memories for our students,” Tyler Fraizer, Bishop Carroll athletic director, said. “Playing in Riverfront Stadium is guaranteed to be an experience they will not forget.”

“Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School is honored to participate in the first high school football game at Riverfront Stadium,” Rob Knapp, Kapaun Mt. Carmel president, said. “Riverfront Stadium is an outstanding facility, and the natural excitement over the traditional Kapaun versus Carroll football game will be accentuated in this great venue.”

Details and ticket information will be posted on WindSurge.com as they become available.