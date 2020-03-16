1  of  30
KSHSAA suspends spring sports until at least March 22

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced that all spring sports will be postponed until at least March 22 due to coronavirus concerns.

The suspension includes the cancellation of all practices and competitions, and may extend, should conditions warrant.

This comes after Governor Laura Kelly recommended that schools should close “for at least one week.”

Earlier this week, the NCAA cancelled all spring sports and winter sports championships, including the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament. The NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and PGA have also suspended play.

