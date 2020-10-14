‘Learning how to win’: Rose Hill football seniors enjoy newfound momentum

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – After totaling just five total wins in their high school careers coming into the 2020 season, Rose Hill football’s seniors would look to turn the tide.

“We’ve been, sometimes, the laughable losers,” admitted Rose Hill head coach Lee Weber.

After a non-traditional offseason amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rose Hill would return to the gridiron hungry.

“Sometimes it’s a cycle, and this time around, our kids are like… we want to break the cycle,” said Weber. “We want to be better, and we’re going to do something about it.”

After back-to-back losses against Andale and Clearwater, the Rockets would show promise against Collegiate, scoring 14 unanswered points to start the game, where they would ultimately lose 34-31 in overtime.

For Rose Hill, it was uncharted territory.

“We’re just learning how to win,” said senior running back Spencer Nolan. “We haven’t won at all, really, growing up.”

After losing three-straight to start the season, the Rockets would put it all together in their Homecoming game against Augusta.

Now, they have a chance to have a 5-win regular season, and host a playoff game for the first time since 2011, when Rose Hill last won the state championship.